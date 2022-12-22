The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club held their most recent monthly meeting on Dec. 12. The guest speaker for the Christmas luncheon was Jacqueline Sterbach, president and founder of What is Your Voice, an organization that fights back against domestic violence, family violence and teen dating violence. What is Your Voice is located in Lewes and serves Sussex County women and children.
The club presented Sterbach with a check for $1,000, which will go toward helping with the purchase of property and housing projects. The funds were donated by a long time LBWC member’s family who wanted to make a contribution to the organization. An additional $500 was donated to the organization by an anonymous LBWC member. Also, LBWC members treated 89 children connected to What is Your Voice with Christmas gifts.
Lord Baltimore Women’s Club is a non-profit Delaware organization. “Our motto, ‘Let us be large in thought, word, and deed,’ is dedicated to helping the community on a personal level through works and donations such as working with projects at local schools, mentoring and charity works of all kinds.” The proceeds from the club’s fundraisers are used for scholarships for senior students from Indian River High School and Sussex Technical High School.