The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC), based in Ocean View, recently made its annual donation benefiting the military to Home of the Brave, a non-profit organization that provides housing for both male and female homeless military veterans.
Established in 2014, the women’s location in Milford is the first transitional home for female veterans in Delaware. It can house eight women vets and their children for up to two years. In addition to providing transitional housing, food and security, Home of the Brave assists with employment, counseling services, access to healthcare, transportation, and locating affordable housing to help veterans successfully transition into permanent housing and personal independence.