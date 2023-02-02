Those who are particularly fond of music from the 1950s, as well as a few decades after, are being encouraged to dress in popular styles of those days and attend Dance the Night Away, a fundraiser for the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
It’s planned for 7 to 10 p.m. at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company fire hall. Tickets cost $25 each and are available online at http://lbwcdancethenightaway.eventbrite.com.
Music will be played by disc jockey Rick Rock, from 94.3–WYBG in New Jersey. Snacks for sale will include cheese and crackers, salami, nachos, chips, pretzels and nuts.
Proceeds from various events planned by the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club benefit non-profit organizations. Last year, the club presented $3,000 scholarships and funds to first-responders, including the Millville fire company, and Ocean View and Dagsboro police departments, and to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“We have lots of charities that we try to help fund and give monetary donations to throughout the year, including the Home of the Brave in Georgetown,” said club member Nancy Rojewski, who is in charge of ticket sales and advertising for the dance.
“We give to a lot of different organizations. We have a fashion show in the fall, and we do a tea in March. We have dine-and-donates and a bake sale Memorial Day weekend. We were trying to find different ideas for how to raise more money, and we came up with this dance for mid-winter.
“Those who like music from the ’50s and beyond will be there, and younger people who like that kind of music. We have sold 130 tickets. We will have table decorations from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Our ad says ‘dressy casual or your favorite era.’ People are coming in hippie stuff and poodle skirts. Some people are dressing up. We will also have some historic cars outside. Some members of the Indian River High School band have volunteered to take down tables and chairs after the dance, as part of their community service,” she said.
Information provided by Rojewski, from the disc jockey’s résumé, lightheartedly states he “first started speaking on a microphone about 60 years ago when the school principal allowed me to say the morning pledge of allegiance over the grade school PA system.”
“I only hounded her for about a month before she finally gave in. From then on, I got behind a microphone every chance I had,” it states.