At a recent meeting of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, members learned of the work conducted by the staff at the Sonshine Equine Horsemanship & Therapeutic Riding Center. Guest speaker Jan Baldt shared stories of how the work with horses has brought about significant changes in the lives of children, teens and adults to better themselves and to better accept others.
Baldt said, “The mission of the riding center is to encourage and empower participants using horses to develop present time awareness, conflict resolution, patience, discipline, respect and self-identity. The staff also impress upon the students and adults the importance of having fun while learning.”
According to Baldt, who has worked with horses and people for 23 years, the benefits of riding horses enable people to improve fine motor skills including balance and endurance, while also reducing stress and anxiety and increasing emotional awareness. The Sonshine Equine Riding Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and information is available at www.sonshineequine.org.
At the conclusion of her talk, the Lord Baltimore Lions presented a donation to the Sonshine Equine Center with funds budgeted through the Lord Baltimore Lions Club and supplemented through a grant received from the Delaware Lions Foundation.
For more information, visit the Lord Baltimore Lions Club website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.org or email Secretary John Monahan at john.monahan13@gmail.com.