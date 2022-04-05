Over the past decade, members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club have volunteered in service projects to address the growing issue of food insecurity in the community.
For the past 12 years, Lord Baltimore Lions have volunteered weekly to assist in the Feed My Sheep program at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church to prepare food both on site and to deliver to many others in need at home in the neighboring communities. Over the past five years, a Lord Baltimore Lions team has also traveled to Milford to assist at the Delaware Food Bank facility, serving one afternoon and one morning shift every month.
Earlier this year, Lion President Karl Gude asked members whether they “could do more to fight food insecurity,” and the members agreed. Since November 2021, Lord Baltimore Lions have participated to support the Food Distribution Project led by Mariners Bethel UMC in partnership with other churches in the Southeast Sussex Ministerium.
The Frankford Food Distribution Project has been held every Tuesday afternoon starting at 3:30 p.m. to provide food for families. Lord Baltimore Lions have loaded the trailers and distributed the food along with volunteers from the participating churches.
Lions Club International has acknowledged hunger relief as one of five major causes of Lions’ service. The other causes include vision, diabetes awareness, the environment and youth service and childhood cancer. According to Feeding America, more than 114,190 people in Delaware are facing food insecurity, and 1 in 6 of them may be children (https://www.feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america/delaware).
Concerned with the growing numbers of people in need in 2022, the Lord Baltimore Lions Board voted to also donate to both the Feed My Sheep program and to the Delaware Food Bank to support their community efforts. Recently, the Lord Baltimore Lions learned that these donation amounts were increased through a successful grant application award from the Delaware Lions Foundation.
“Partnerships are powerful,” Lion President Karl Gude said. “They enable us to reach out and serve more people. We are grateful to the Delaware Lions Foundation for the added funding that will help in serving so many others.”
For more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or contact Lion Secretary Janet Bauer at (302) 537- 5175.