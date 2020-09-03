What was originally planned as a reunion of several friends for a challenging long-distance five-day “bicycle trip” through upstate New York in late July, evolved into a special opportunity to support a cause, the Lions Vision Research Foundation.
Lord Baltimore Lions Club member Dr. Jeff Hilovsky was aware that the usual summer fundraising opportunities for the Lions Club were all but eliminated due to the COVID-19 virus, but the work of the Lions to meet the needs of citizens in the community was still very real. It was suggested that interested club members might welcome the chance to donate or sponsor Hilovsky on this planned ride, and any monies collected would be donated to support the important work of the medical and research staff on behalf of low-vision patients at the Wilmer Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The fundraising started at the club level, but according to Lord Baltimore Lions Club President Jack Bauer, “Lions from some other clubs became involved and contributed, along with supporters from the communities served.” Through his efforts, Hilovsky raised a total of $4,725 for the Lions Vision Research Foundation.
During the ride, this trio of friends logged 370 miles, starting at the Buffalo River/Lake Erie Junction, and concluded at the steps of the Capitol in Albany, NY. According to Hilovsky, “learning so much about the historical significance of the Erie Canal and also passing through Seneca Falls, a landmark of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the home of the Women’s Rights Convention in 1848 were among the highlights of this memorable experience.”
He said, “Even in these COVID-19 times, the people we met along the way were gracious and hospitable. Hopefully, there are plans for another trip next year possibly across Ohio or Michigan.”
Bauer at a recent club meeting commended Hilovsky on his efforts, and “He thanked all who contributed to this important cause that supports low vision research and rehabilitation to minimize the problems caused by low vision and blindness.”
For information about the Lord Baltimore Lions, visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or call Lion Janet at (302) 537-5175 or email Lion John at john.monahan13@gmail.com. To learn more about Lions Vision Research Foundation, visit http://www.lionsvision.org/.