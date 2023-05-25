Two events are planned Memorial Day weekend at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View — one for those with an artistic manner and the other to pay tribute to the country’s heroes.
The South Coastal Delaware AARP Scholarship Committee’s Artisans Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and feature items including those made of clay, paintings and jewelry by more than 60 artisans.
Six farmers’ market vendors will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no admission charge, and parking is free.
That day, in memory of fallen soldiers and first-responders, the Southern Sussex Rotary Club will also present Flags for Heroes, in conjunction with the national Rotary program.
About 100 flags have been erected at both Lord Baltimore and at Blades HVAC in Dagsboro. They will remain up until about one week after Memorial Day. During a patriotic program at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, they will also be saluted.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin will be guest speaker for that event, talking about the meaning of Memorial Day and how it also relates to first-responders. Boy Scouts will present the colors. The Indian River High School Band will play patriotic songs. The national anthem will be sung, the “Pledge of Allegiance” said and the names of all honorees read by dignitaries including state Rep. Ron Gray.
“Memorial Day, historically and predominantly, has been to memorialize and honor our veterans who have fallen. But in recent years, it has morphed into how it all relates to 9/11. We do a 9/11 flag erection, too, to make people stop and think, ‘It’s something bigger than me,’” Scott Smith of the Southern Sussex Rotary Club said.
Smith said the Rotary Club partners with members the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234, Boy Scouts and Delaware National Guard as they place the flags. During the ceremony, Boy Scouts will also pass out bottles of water to guests, at no charge.
For much of the day, people visiting Lord Baltimore will be attending the Artisans Fair. Ida Crist, publicity chairwoman for the event, said it started in 2008 and brings a variety of artisans in different media throughout the region, in Delaware and other states.
The show will also feature photography, glass, metalwork, fiber work and wood. Also planned are a bake sale, auction of artisans’ handicrafts and 50-50 raffle. Raffle tickets will be sold for a golf package at Cripple Creek, and the food truck Tipsy Flamingo of Rehoboth Beach will sell foods and beverages.
Among artists participating in the fair are Lawrence Roemer, Muddy Hands Potter; Debbie Borth, Glass Transformed by Debbie; Bryant Bell, Mr. Tee’s Artworks; and Laura Jednorski, Nature’s Pallette.
Proceeds from the show will provide scholarships to Indian River High School seniors and adult students at Delaware Technical Community College.
Extra offsite parking will be at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church on Central Avenue and Milken Builders on Cedar Drive in Millville from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A van will run on a continuous loop from those sites to the event. The van will leave Mariner’s at 9 a.m., and the last run will be from Lord Baltimore to the offsite parking lots at 1:15 p.m.