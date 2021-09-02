The Lattimer Cottage, located at 48 N. Atlantic Avenue in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In 1904, R.S. Lattimer built the cottage. Lattimer was one of the original “Pittsburgh Six” who founded the Bethany Beach Improvement Company. The company sold lots and created the official Town of Bethany Beach in 1909.
R.S. Lattimer bequeathed the cottage to his best friend, Samuel Palmer. As a small-business owner, Palmer had little time to vacation in Bethany. Instead, he allowed his two spinster sisters, Ethel and Sarah Palmer, both schoolteachers, to vacation at the cottage with friends and family in the summertime. Upon their death, the cottage returned to Samuel Palmer’s heirs, Margaret (Palmer) McCaslin and her brother’s only daughter, Adelaide Palmer.
In 1976, James B. McCaslin III bought his cousin’s interest in the cottage. It remains in the McCaslin family today and is lovingly referred to as Pop Pop’s Palace.
A limited number of tickets are available for the Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour. They can be purchased at Made By Hand (Route 1, South Bethany), Gallery One (Route 26, Ocean View), Bethany Beach Books (downtown Bethany Beach), Bethany Beach Town Hall (on the day of the tour only) and online at www.thequietresorts.com. Tickets cost $25 each, and proceeds support the developing Coastal Towns Museum at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View.
Masks and social distancing will be required of all docents and tour participants inside the cottages.