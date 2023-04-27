The old chestnut “many hands make light work” could not be more true than in the case of the renovation of Fire Tower 3.
The reopening of the World War II tower to the public follows years of work by many hands — and many groups — who saw the potential benefits of sharing the history of Delaware’s fire control towers with visitors. Located just south of Dewey Beach, the tower is one of 15 fire control towers built as part of Fort Miles, which is now a historic area and museum within Cape Henlopen State Park.
A total of 11 of the towers were built along Delaware’s coastline, while another four were built in New Jersey. They were used to watch for enemy ships, and while Fort Miles never had to engage enemy warships, soldiers practiced regularly so they would be prepared.
“These World War II towers are iconic landmarks of Delaware’s coastline,” Gov. John Carney said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 19.
Also in attendance at the ceremony were Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, World War II veterans Ernest Marvel of Dagsboro and Herb Faulls of Long Neck, DNREC parks division Director Ray Bivens, state and county legislators, as well as representatives of the Fort Miles Historical Association, the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation and the project’s chief contractor, Delmarva Veterans Builders.
After the ceremony, 103-year-old Faulls was one of the first guests to climb to the top of the tower, along with Bivens, Dover Air Force Base Commander Jason Holcomb and representatives of the Fort Miles Historical Association.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Faulls said, as he and others admired the view from the top platform, which includes sweeping vistas of the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Rehoboth Bay to the west.
“There is no better example of taking care of the things that are already here and maximizing them as this tower, that has been standing here since World War II,” Bivens said as he introduced Carney.
“This is totally cool, and a long time coming,” said Carney, who had to deviate a bit from his prepared remarks because he couldn’t read the tablet device they were written on, due to sun glare. “This is 15 years in the making,” he said, recognizing the various partners in the project.
“They did an amazing job during that period of time in our history,” Carney said of the towers, “and they now will remain monuments for the service of everyone who served in World War II. Carney recognized the presence of World War II veterans Faull and Marvel, saying, “God bless you and thank you for being here today.”
The only other tower currently open to the public is Tower 7, which is adjacent to Fort Miles. Bivens said he hopes the opening of Tower 3 will help bring more attention to the work that has been done to restore Fort Miles and establish it as a historic site with a museum.
When the renovation project began, Garvin said, the first order of business was the removal of several feet of sand and 4 to 5 tons of what he referred to as “composted material” — a genteel way of saying “bird feces.”
Garvin said 1,500 hours of volunteer work went into the project, “and I imagine a lot of it was spent on that part of the project.”
The tower renovation cost $1.7 million, with $500,000 of that raised by the DSPF and $300,000 from state Community Transportation funds. The project included restoration of the tower’s “ship’s ladders,” installation of an entry ramp and sidewalk, a metal spiral staircase to the top, lighting, a fire alarm system, replacement of windows, a handrail and netting system at the top for safety, and interpretive elements that will promote the understanding of the role the towers played in World War II.