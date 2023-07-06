Katherine “Kitty” Cole, the mother of longtime Sussex County councilman George Cole, was presented with a proclamation during this week’s county council meeting, in celebration of her 100th birthday on Friday, July 7.
The City of Rehoboth Beach, where she lives, dedicated a bench to her in Cranberry Park near her home.
“I’ll be at the meeting with her. She’s 100 years old. You don’t want her driving, do you?” her son joked.
Kitty Cole replaced her husband, Charles, on the Sussex County Council after he died in 1985. She served for a few months, finishing his term, until her son was elected and went on be a councilman for 32 years.
“She helped me get elected, that’s for sure. I got in, in 1986. My father worked for DuPont for 35 years. He was on the council close to 12 years. The County has been a large part of our lives. Around the kitchen table, the County was a big part of the conversation,” Cole said.
“She’s doing good. For 100 years old, she is remarkable. She’s still in the house they built on Olive Avenue. Her secret? I don’t know. A lot of scrapple. She keeps thinking one these doctors is going to give her some kind of magic potion, but they keep telling her, ‘Whatever it is you’re doing, keep doing it.’
“She lives a block and a half off the boardwalk, three streets from the main street. The walkability of Rehoboth and the location where she lives has been one of the keys to her long life,” George Cole said. “She would walk uptown, walk to the library, walk to the post office. She was able to walk a lot, and that was convenient.”
When he was growing up, he said, his mother “was on the ball.”
“I had two brothers, and she knew what we were up to most of the time. But back when we were running around Rehoboth, it didn’t seem so scary, letting your kids run wild around town. We spent a lot of time on the beach. When we were really little, my mother used to brag about how she brought us to the beach every day — not just a little bit, but every day. And we were always working on the beach, renting umbrellas,” Cole said.
In the 1970s, Kitty Cole earned her real estate license and worked for real estate companies before opening her own business.
“That lasted for a while. It was mostly referrals. She has always been active with the town. She has always been a watchdog of the town council. She has had many letters to the editor over the years about what the town has been doing, in reference to the lake situation, ducks, parking, taking trees down. She has been very vocal. They know her. They know her well downtown. It’s nice the town honored her with a proclamation,” said Cole, whose brothers are Charles and Neil.
She has about a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren combined, he said.
To celebrate his mother’s birthday, the family is planning a gathering in her front yard, as family members had when she celebrated her 95th birthday.
“It turned out real nice. Friends and family congregated, and everybody had a good time,” George Cole said.