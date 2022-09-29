A groundbreaking ceremony for the new 14,000-square-foot Selbyville Public Library will include little shovels for children to overturn the earth, refreshments and remarks by government officials.
Planned for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the event will celebrate the construction of the $13 million structure expected to open in late fall or early winter 2023, although Library Director Kelly Kline said officials are currently in the bidding process and won’t know the final cost until the end of October.
About $7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money will be used for construction, but may not be used for operating costs, “so members of the public might see us fundraising for those costs,” Kline said.
The library also receives funding from Sussex County and the state, with most of it coming from county property taxes, as 4 cents from every dollar of property tax goes to the County-supported libraries.
Gov. John Carney was at the Selbyville Public Library in February to announce federal funding for the new library and upgrades at several others in Delaware, but he won’t be at the groundbreaking. However, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), State Treasurer Colleen Davis and state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) are expected to be there, as well as Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson (R-4th) and members of the Selbyville Town Council.
“We will have this groundbreaking rain or shine, under our tent. We will have the outline of the new building, the floor plan, marked out. This is a child-friendly event, so we will have a special little groundbreaking for them in the children’s area. They can break ground in that future wing, the Dr. Asher B. & Pauline B. Carey Wing,” Kline said.
The Careys donated their property to the library.
In February, Carney was at the library with Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and addressed a standing-room-only crowd gathered in the section of the library that was once the home of Delaware Gov. John Gillis Townsend Jr., to announce ARPA money would be used for a new building. The section of the library that was once Townsend’s home, built around 1914, would be preserved in the expansion.
“This was a governor’s house, obviously when governors did better than they do today,” Carney quipped.
Reaching for the children’s book “Pete the Cat” — one of his favorites and the story he reads when he’s invited to visit school children — Carney praised the many benefits of libraries, for those of all ages.
Carper talked about how much he enjoyed visiting libraries all over the world when he was in the military, and how he and his wife took their two sons to libraries while they were growing up.
Blunt Rochester said the new Selbyville Public Library will have solar panels.
“Saving money and saving the planet — that’s a twofer,” she said to approving nods and applause.
She recalled, as the oldest of three children, marching her two younger sisters to the library every day, then later taking her own children and partnering with libraries as an elected official.
“I love the incredible work happening in libraries,” she said.
Kline, who said the Selbyville Public Library was her childhood library and is special to her, thanked legislators who supported funding, the library’s Board of Commissioners and “everyone who worked so hard to get us to this point.”
The idea for a new library originated in 2016, after a needs assessment was completed.
“These projects involve a lot of moving parts, from requesting the support of the state Council on Libraries to community involvement to fundraising to architectural planning. This project would not be happening without funding from the state of Delaware’s bond bill and the American Rescue Plan Act,” library representatives stated.
“The library was formed in 1932 by the Selbyville Community Club and operated out of the Club Room of Red Men’s Hall. The Selbyville Community Club and the library partnered on many efforts through the decades, most famously on Youth Art Month, which transforms the library into a gallery for Selbyville’s young artists. The library then moved to the Salem United Methodist Church in the late 1940’s. To this day, the library still utilizes the Salem Church for the programs that are too big for its meeting room,” they noted.
“We wouldn’t be here without the Townsend family who gave the library a literal home for over 50 years, as well as the Carey family, whose gift helped the library in its previous stage of growth 20 years ago. The location of the new building is also part of the Carey donation. The contributions from these two families endure, and we are so grateful.”
ARPA funds will also be used for new construction and improvements in other libraries, including $250,000 awarded to the Georgetown Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration, and ventilation; $3 million to the Rehoboth Beach Public Library for upgrades; $5.6 million for a new Harrington library building; $750,000 for a new outdoor pavilion at the Lewes Public Library; $900,000 to the Milford Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration and ventilation; $7.8 million to the Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library to build an expanded library; $11 million to the North Wilmington Library for a new building; and $4 million to the Newark Public Library for a new building.