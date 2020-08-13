Back in April, the folks at the Justin Jennings Foundation were just not sure what to expect.
Justin’s Beach House, the organization’s 11-year-old Bethany Beach respite vacation home for cancer patients and their families, was ready for another busy summer.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Delaware as hard as it was hitting the rest of the country and Gov. John Carney shut down short-term rentals, that all came to a halt.
“We were very concerned about how our guests would think, ‘Should we go, or not?’” said Kathy Green, executive director of the foundation. Once Memorial Day came and short-term rentals were able to resume in Delaware’s resort towns, they checked in with families who had reserved weeks at the beach house.
Cancer patients have weakened immune systems from treatment for their disease, as well as from the disease itself. So a trip to Bethany Beach, and to Justin’s Beach House, is not without risk when a potentially deadly virus is striking every corner of the world.
Some of the families who had signed up to come opted to take the foundation’s offer of the same time slot in 2021. But Green said 16 families opted to come and enjoy their week of sun and sand, which is offered by the foundation, free of charge, to families who have someone with a recent cancer diagnosis.
The foundation’s members put their heads together to answer one crucial question: With the COVID-19 pandemic changing just about every aspect of life, “How can we make this work for everyone?” Green said.
They decided, “after a lot of angst and conversation,” Green said, that with few tweaks of the tried-and-true routine that has led to memorable vacations since 2009, they could provide safe and memorable times for the families who chose to pack up and head to the beach, pandemic or no pandemic.
First, they changed the check-in day to Monday, shortening the vacation stays by a day or so. That was done so that the house could be even more thoroughly cleaned than it had been before. With families checking out on Sunday, the house is now vacant for 24 hours between families, instead of just a few hours.
Also, instead of a greeter meeting the guests in the house and showing them around a bit, the greeting occurs outdoors. Instead of a basket of baked goods and other treats, each special guest — the cancer patient who is the focus of the week — receives a handmade blanket to take home.
The families are notified ahead of time, Green said, that things are not quite “normal” at the beach this year — many businesses are operating on a scaled-back basis, masks are required on the boardwalk and most activities have been canceled. The South Coastal Library, to which guests enjoy a complimentary library card during their stay, remains largely closed to the public. The pool at Bethany West, to which Justin’s Beach House families receive free admission, did not open this summer.
“This is something they have to seriously think about,” Green said. “We want them to be fully aware of the environment they’re coming to.
“We do tell them they come at their own risk,” she said. We tell them, ‘If you have a fever or a cough, don’t come. If you don’t feel well, don’t come.’”
Of the families who have come this summer, she said, “They’re coming for the right reasons.” In the midst of a time often filled with stressful hospital stays and unpleasant medical treatments, the families are coming “just to relax,” she said.
So far, Green said, “Everything has gone as well as could be expected” at a beach house in the midst of a pandemic.
That was, until Tropical Storm Isaias, which swept up the Atlantic coastline on Tuesday, Aug. 4, took out a Justin’s Beach House tradition — and a Bethany Beach icon.
The humongous turquoise Adirondack-style chair bearing the name of the Atlantic Avenue beach house was knocked over and broken by strong winds associated with the brief, but fierce, storm.
The chair can’t be repaired, according to both Green and Craig Nantais, whose son, Justin Jennings, died of brain cancer in 1999 at the age of 18. It was Jennings’ love of the beach, and of time spent there with his family, that led to the construction of the house in his memory by a group of local builders who call themselves Contractors for a Cause.
Nantais, who lives in Millville with Jennings’ mother, Mary Ellen Nantais, said they were trying to move the storm-tossed chair last week when it broke apart, splintered by its fall from Isaias’ strong winds.
Green said the chair will be replaced, probably with one made of more stormproof materials. She said some contributions earmarked for the replacement chair have already been received.
For now, Green said, the Justin Jennings Foundation is focusing on the families who have opted to bring their families to the beach during this unique summer.
“It’s still a wonderful place,” Green said. “What we’ve done this summer, the accommodations have worked,” she said. “People are coming. They’re optimistic; they’re appreciative. … They’re getting their souls recharged. That’s the main thing.”
For more information on the Justin Jennings Foundation and Justin’s Beach House, go to www.justinjennings.org. Contributions to the foundation, and to help defray the cost of replacing the iconic turquoise chair, can be made through the website or by mail to Justin’s Beach House, 29L Atlantic Ave., #120, Ocean View, DE, 19970.