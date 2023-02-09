U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) was in Millsboro last week to meet newly elected Nanticoke Chief Avery Johnson, tour the Nanticoke Indian Museum and Indian Center, and hear about plans to upgrade both buildings.
Carper met with Johnson on Friday, Feb. 3, and Johnson told him a food bank will open as part of the upgrades.
“We will work with the Delaware Food Bank. With the challenges in today’s economy, we are trying to do everything we can to help our people and the community as a whole. It will be open to our Nanticoke Indian community, and we will see how we can support the entire community and figure out the logistics of everything once its completed,” he said. It is expected to open in about one year, Johnson later told the Coastal Point.
“We hope to start in the next four months, but with delays with construction and the economy has changed a lot over the past two and a half, three years since we came up with this plan. Once that starts, we have to get our employees out of that building into a temporary place and we have to make sure we have everything, all the funding in place for the project to start,” he said.
About $3 million in funding is coming from the federal and state governments, plus grants from local organizations.
“I did a lot of work, made a lot of presentations to organizations, went back to the drawing board. The addition to the Indian Center, overall, we are adding 2,800 square feet, and the building is 22,000 square feet. It will be on the current 1-acre property. In the museum, we want to make it more like a virtual reality type, where, when kids come in, they can almost be immersed into that time, that place, with immersive presentations, immersive exhibits, so they can almost feel like they are a part of that time. The addition will double the size of the museum,” he said.
Also planned are a welcome center, theater area, gift shop and concession stand.
“There’s a big population, a lot of new residents, moving in around the museum and the center — not just people visiting the beach, but people who like the arts, those types of things — so we want to bring them to our cultural center and to our museum to experience our way of life,” he said.
During his visit, Carper posed for photographs, shook hands and said he is “proud to support the Nanticoke Indian Association’s Cultural Community Center with federal funding that will help renovate and expand the current educational and cultural programs that will have a lasting impact on generations of people in Millsboro and beyond.”
“I’m grateful to former chief [Natosha] Carmine and new Chief Johnson for leading the charge on this powerful project that not only ties the local community to its rich history and culture, but will provide healthcare services, a food pantry, childcare, workforce development and so much more to families in Delaware,” he said.
There are about 15,000 members of the Nanticoke community in the Millsboro area, Johnsons said.
In July 2021, Carmine told the Coastal Point that neither the museum — the only Native American museum in Delaware — nor the center would be razed and rebuilt during renovations and upgrades.
“Those buildings were built by our ancestors, and the bones of those structures are strong bones. They are the heartbeat of the people. Many of the people went to school there. That is our history. The Nanticoke tribe has a rich history. We have a story to tell. The Creator has blessed us … and now we have the money for the renovations,” she said, adding that the Nanticoke Tribe also has a capital funding campaign to raise money for new classrooms, office, cultural lounge, children’s area and kitchen in the Indian Center and is accepting donations.”
“The museum has been there a while. The building was probably built in the 1920s. It was a two-room school at the time of segregation. It was closed and, in 1984, it was revitalized into becoming the museum,” she explained.
The museum displays artifacts passed down from tribal elders, plus donations and include thousands of arrowheads, pottery, axe hammers and other handmade objects. In the museum’s two rooms are tools, artwork from our own tribal members and others, artifacts that date back to 8,000 B.C., as well as a stage that displays traditional clothing and animals from which clothes were made, plus a wooden canoe that the men and boys of the tribe travelled in to collect fish, crabs and other animals.