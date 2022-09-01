There are a number of different kinds of Joe Pye weeds, none of which are weeds! They range from 18 inches to 7 feet tall. They all like even moisture — even a wet spot and some mulch to keep the soil cool — and they all like full sun. They are butterfly and pollinator magnets! Plant one and you’ll see.
Joe Pye weed makes a wonderful statement piece in any garden. As long as you have the space, this native wildflower adds impressive texture to a garden and can even act as a spectacular backdrop for smaller plants. With their deep green foliage and airy blooms in white to dusty pink to purple, these plants are sure to get some attention in your garden.
Named after a Native American herbalist, Joe Pye weed was used to lower fevers. Most gardeners now use it to attract birds and butterflies to the garden and for its tall, stately grace at the end of the season.
Eutrochium perfoliatum — boneset
Height: 4 to 6 feet
Spread: 3 to 4 feet
Bloom Time: July to September
Bloom Description: White
Sun: Full sun to part shade
Water: Medium to wet
Maintenance: Low
Suggested Use: Rain Garden
Flower: Showy, Good Cut, Good Dried
Attracts: Butterflies
Tolerate: Deer, Clay Soil, Wet Soil
Easily grown in average, medium to wet soils in full sun to part-shade. Does well in both sandy and clay soils. Needs constant moisture.
Eutrochium dubium and ‘Little Joe’ — coastal plain Joe Pye weed
Height: 3 to 4 feet
Spread: 1 to 3 feet
Bloom Time: July to September
Bloom Description: Mauve purple
Sun: Full sun to part shade
Water: Medium to wet
Maintenance: Low
Suggested Use: Rain Garden
Flower: Showy, Fragrant
Attracts: Butterflies
Tolerate: Deer, Clay Soil, Wet Soil
Easily grown in abundantly moist, fertile, humusy soils in full sun to part shade. Also performs well in moist sandy to gravely soils. Soils must not be allowed to dry out. ‘Little Joe’ is a more compact cultivar than the species, typically growing in a clump to 3 to 4 feet tall and 1 to 3 feet wide.
Eutrochium maculatum ‘Gateway’
Height: 4 to 5 feet
Spread: 1.5 to 2 feet
Bloom Time: July to September
Bloom Description: Mauve/pink
Sun: Full sun
Water: Medium to wet
Maintenance: Low
Suggested Use: Rain Garden
Flower: Showy, Fragrant
Attracts: Butterflies
Tolerate: Deer, Clay Soil, Wet Soil
Easily grown in average, medium to wet soils in full sun. Tolerates some light afternoon shade, particularly in hot summer climates. Prefers moist, fertile, humusy soils, which do not dry out. Cut plants to the ground in late winter. ‘Gateway’ is a popular cultivar that is more compact than the species, typically growing shorter (to 4 to 5 feet tall) and bushier with tighter and thicker inflorescences. Flowers give way to attractive seed heads, which persist well into winter.