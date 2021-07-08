It’s been more than a year since Jehovah’s Witnesses adjusted their methods of sharing scriptures because of coronavirus restrictions, but some say the change from knocking on doors to making phone calls and writing letters resulted in an invigoration of their ministry.
“We want our letters to express care and concern for our community here on the Shore,” said Grant Sacquety, a Jehovah’s Witness who has been preaching to neighbors for more than 20 years and who has been helping to organize the sending of letters to area residents.
Last March, Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their traditional door-to-door and face-to-face ministry and, like most churches, switched to online streaming of church services.
“It has been a very deliberate decision based on our respect for life and love of neighbor. But we are still Witnesses, so we must testify about our faith. It was inevitable that we would find a way to continue our work,” said Robert Hendriks, a Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman.
John Nicholas Gay of Berlin, Md., who handles public relations for Jehovah’s Witnesses, recently told the story of Nick Lambros of Frankford, who started preaching as a Jehovah’s Witness some 50 years ago.
“We spoke with a young mother of several children who was really struggling, and I thought to myself, ‘The Bible can really help you and your family.’ Ever since then, I’ve felt compelled to share Bible truths with people,” Lambros said, recalling the first door he and a fellow believer knocked on in 1971.
Before the pandemic, Lambros also used mobile displays set up near the boardwalk entrance to Bethany Beach.
“We had some pleasant conversations with the tourists and local residents who walked by. It was a very enjoyable ministry to share in,” said Lambros, a widower for the past 12 years who said the pandemic’s sudden halt to his once active in-person ministry presented a challenge, but he started writing letters and making phone calls.
“When you call someone who is willing to listen, your spirit goes sky high. It’s so uplifting,” he said.
Now, three days each week, Lambros joins virtual ministry groups on the Zoom platform.
“We’re now reaching more people in a day than we could before, especially at the peak of summer when beach traffic is heaviest. There were times we were stuck in traffic for up to 45 minutes. We are finding that people are perplexed, stressed and feeling isolated. Our work has helped many regain a sense of footing — even normalcy — at a very unsettled time,” he said.
In his home, Gay and his wife converted a bedroom into an office “for preaching to our neighbors.”
“The greater happiness that comes from giving has bolstered us during this difficult time. But our most significant gains aren’t in numbers,” said Gay, who also helps organize preaching activity in the Ocean City, Md., area.
“We’ve grown in appreciation for other avenues of the ministry, our love for our neighbor and love for one another,” he said.
Gay also talked about Doris Shephard, 73, of Wilmington, who said she enjoyed “having Bible discussions with people in their homes, on the train and in busy metropolitan areas, so it was a challenge to adjust when the pandemic hit.”
With the help of her grandchildren, she learned new technology, and witnessed by telephone and in letters.
“It’s also been easier to have discussions with people over the phone, because many are shut in from the pandemic restrictions. One lady who was suffering from depression asked if I could call her twice a week to share a comforting scripture,” she said.
Nearly 51,000 people in the United States last year made a request for a Witness to contact them, Gay noted.
Many have checked on neighbors, as well as distant friends and family, sometimes sharing links to Bible-based articles from the website at jw.org, on topics such as isolation, depression and beating pandemic fatigue.
If anything, the pandemic heightened Witnesses’ concern for others, Hendriks said.
“Witnesses have embraced this change, finding the good in these difficult times. In fact, I hear many saying that they are able to do more,” said David Shipley, who helps organize preaching in the northern and central regions of Delaware and eastern Maryland.
