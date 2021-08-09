The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is cooperating with the American Red Cross of Delmarva in an effort to raise funds for its charitable activities from its “So Long Summer” Labor Day Monday celebration on the Bethany Beach boardwalk.
“The American Red Cross serving Delmarva is proud to have been selected to be the beneficiary of the 2021 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral,” said Theresa Young, executive director of the Delmarva Chapter.
“This is a well-organized and -attended event. The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral really brings out the spirit of a beach town going quiet as the summer vacationers head back home,” Young said. “We are proud to partner with them to not only raise funds, but also to help raise awareness for Red Cross services, classes and volunteer opportunities.”
The 2021 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will be celebrated on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6, with activities beginning about 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the Bethany Beach boardwalk. The event is a celebration at the end of the summer to “bid a fond farewell” to the traditional summer season. An overview of the event can be viewed at www. jazz-funeral.com.
At the Jazz Funeral, spectators can join the funeral procession of mourners accompanied by Dixieland bands. Mourners will carry a casket with a mannequin representing “Summer of 2021” from the north end of the boardwalk to its final resting place at the boardwalk bandstand.
The family-friendly event is free to the public, according to Carolyn Bacon and Marie Wright, the assistant chairpersons of this year’s Jazz Funeral events.
The goal of the Jazz Funeral fund-raising activities is to help the American Red Cross of Delmarva so they may continue to assist the residents of local communities with emergency and preventive services, according to Wright.
“The Red Cross responds 24 hours a day to help local families who have been affected by a disaster, military families who have an emergency and need to communicate with their loved one, and many other instances,” Wright said. “They also teach their neighbors lifesaving skills such as first aid, CPR and water safety, in addition to providing disaster preparedness tips and training. All this would not be possible without valuable contributions of talent, time and donations from the local community.”
Wright knows of what she speaks. She is a certified Red Cross volunteer.
“For more than 100 years, the Red Cross has partnered with the local community, and now serves more than 1.4 million people throughout Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and two counties on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” Wright said. “The Red Cross encourages residents to utilize Red Cross tools and trainings in order to make the community one of the safest places to live, work and raise a family.”
The unofficial last day of the summer season has additional importance, noted Red Cross Executive Director Young.
“The end of the summer season also marks almost the midpoint of the hurricane season. This is always a good time to remind everyone to prepare as if something might happen,” Young said. “So listen to local weather reports, make a plan and be safe. With Bethany Beach being a beach town along the Atlantic Ocean, you never know what mother nature will throw at us this year.”
The American Red Cross of Delmarva has maintained a high level of involvement in the local area for many years.
“There are times when people forget the scope of the Red Cross and its commitment to providing emergency services 365 days a year, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day,” Young said. “The Red Cross responds to home fires and flooding issues almost every day throughout our service area.”
“Last year, there were 74 disaster responses with 121 cases opened and 162 families affected. A total of 366 individuals were assisted, and $86,100.33 dollars went directly to financial assistance.”
The rule of thumb for one disaster volunteer is “You never know what to expect.” Disaster responder and volunteer Joan Scott explained that one case was a little different.
“As you know, most of my responses have been virtual this year. One in-person response lately was to Delmar, Del. A man and his wife were sleeping when a car crashed into their mobile home. It was completely knocked off its foundation,” Scott said. “The couple was very distraught and still in their nightclothes. After giving them financial assistance, they told me the insurance company could only find a hotel for them 35 miles away with availability. This was in July in western Sussex. We made a few calls and found him a closer place at a lower rate.”
Many may forget the wide range of services provided by the local Red Cross.
“Red Cross has been and continues to be very busy with its humanitarian work,” Young said. “We have helped many people this year, whether it is down the street, across the nation or around the world. All the proceeds raised at the Jazz Funeral will go to help those who experienced local disasters, such as home fires, flooding, and more.”
The sheer size of the service area that the Delmarva Red Cross covers presents a number of challengers, Young said.
“Your Delmarva Chapter of the Red Cross covers the whole peninsula, which is quite large; however, we never miss a call for help. We could not do this with our volunteers and financial support from neighbors all over Delmarva. Thank you.”
The American Red Cross of Delmarva can be reached at (302) 656-6620 and 1-800-777-6620 or online at www.redcross.org/delmarva.
In addition, the American Red Cross organization has affiliates in the Gulf region, including New Orleans, the home of the original jazz funerals.
For the past 16 years, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has been dedicated to those impacted by the lingering aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, especially the residents of New Orleans, according to Bacon.
“Since New Orleans experienced so much devastation from Hurricane Katrina and since the recovery process in New Orleans still continues to this day, our lighthearted Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral celebration is meant to show respect and admiration for the jazz funeral tradition that was born in the Big Easy,” Bacon said.
Raising funds for the Red Cross is not new for the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. The 2005 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral was dedicated to the work performed by members of the American Red Cross. On Labor Day 2005, there was a memorial service on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk to honor New Orleans and those who perished in Hurricane Katrina. Representatives of the American Red Cross were on hand to collect funds for hurricane relief. American Red Cross was also the beneficiary of funds in 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral benefits five charities with local affiliations, on a rotating basis. The charities include the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society with their Relay For Life program, the American Red Cross, and the Audubon Society, represented by the Delaware Audubon Society and the Chesapeake Audubon Society.
All the proceeds raised this year will go to the Delmarva chapter of the American Red Cross of Delmarva. Admission is free, and all are invited to attend.
A completely new event has been added to this year’s Jazz Funeral, according to Paul Jankovic, the Jazz Funeral chairman.
“We wish to thank all those affiliated with the parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach for their involvement in this year’s Jazz Funeral. St. Ann’s received a generous donation of a brand-new 2021 Kia Sorento from Holly Kia in Selbyville. The Sorento is a very popular sport utility vehicle worth up to $30,000,” Jankovic said. “The drawing for the winner will take place at the Jazz Funeral on Labor Day Monday at the Bethany bandstand.
“The Jazz Funeral owes a special thank-you to Alexis Sclama for choosing the Jazz Funeral to host a special drawing for the new SUV. This should create some extra excitement at the conclusion of the event.”
This year’s Jazz Funeral will be held on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6, with activities beginning around 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the Bethany Beach boardwalk. Music is provided by the combined efforts of three Dixieland jazz bands, the Dixie Cats, the Downtown Dixieland Band and the Jazz Funeral Irregulars.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help out with the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral or the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction is being asked to email jazzfuneral@comcast.net, call to leave a message at (302) 537-1585 or drop a line to P.O. Box 505, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.
PHOTO CUTLINE: Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral General Manager David Rickards discusses Jazz Funeral plans with Red Cross Representative Emily Nock and Jazz Funeral Assistant Chairperson Carolyn Bacon. Jazz Funeral will be held on Labor Day Monday September 6 with activities beginning around 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk. Admission is free and all are invited to attend. (Photo by Paul Jankovic)