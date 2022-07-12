While the beach community known as the “Quiet Resort” is going through the height of its summer season, a small group of local folks are in the process of planning, organizing, and ultimately hosting an unusual end-of-summer celebration known as the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is designed to help make the transition from summer to fall as pleasant as possible for locals and summer residents by celebrating the end of the Bethany Beach summer resort season. The annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will be held this year on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bethany boardwalk.
The Jazz Funeral is designed as a lighthearted celebration that allows all those who attend to participate and become part of a “just for fun” boardwalk parade. The 2022 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is described as a “Labor Day Farewell to Summer” parade and celebration held on the Bethany boardwalk that is free to the public, according to Carolyn Bacon and Marie Wright, the assistant chairpersons of this year’s Jazz Funeral events.
Highlights of the event can be viewed at www.jazz-funeral.com.
At the Jazz Funeral, spectators go to the Bethany Beach boardwalk on Labor Day and can join the funeral procession of “mourners.” Mourners carry a casket with a mannequin representing “Summer of 2022” from the north end of the boardwalk to its final resting place at the bandstand. Music is provided by the combined efforts of three Dixieland jazz bands, according to Bacon.
“The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is comparable to the jazz funerals that are held in New Orleans that celebrate the lives of those who have passed away,” Bacon said. “In Bethany Beach, the Jazz Funeral is celebrated each Labor Day to mark the passing of the summer resort season in Delaware’s Quiet Resorts.”
According to Bacon, “While visitors and locals are participating in all the activities that make summer so special, very few are thinking about the fact that the summer season we enjoy so much will inevitably come to an end.”
Part of the Jazz Funeral festivities will be a series of brief reflections and recollections by Bethany residents after the procession arrives at the bandstand. This year’s end-of-summer remarks will highlight the summer season and will take a look at the lighter side of resort living in the Quiet Resorts, according to Wright.
“The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is now in its 36th year, and from the very beginning our event was designed to be a ‘fun’ event,” Wright said. “We want to celebrate the dedication and the hard work performed by our visiting summer locals and our true local family members who live, work and raise their families in the Quiet Resorts. We want to take the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all who make summer in Bethany possible.”
One of the distinguishing features of this “End of Summer Season Celebration” is the music. The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will feature three bands — the Dixie Cats, the Jazz Funeral Irregulars and the Downtown Dixieland Band. The combined bands usually have about 18 pieces, which makes this event one of the largest regularly scheduled Dixieland band performances on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The Jazz Funeral has become a “quirky” tradition in Bethany Beach enjoyed by about 2,000 people each year, and has been running for more than 35 years.
While this year’s Jazz Funeral will be held on Labor Day Monday, with activities beginning around 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the boardwalk, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction is held on the Friday afternoon before Labor Day as a kickoff to the Labor Day weekend.
After a two-year absence due to COVID-19-related concerns, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction will be held once again on Friday, Sept. 2, beginning at 3 p.m. Details are being worked on, and an announcement will be forthcoming. The beneficiary for funds raised at a silent auction held on the Friday afternoon prior to Labor Day will be named shortly.
There are five organizations being considered as beneficiaries for the 2022 Silent Auction. These include the American Red Cross, Sussex County Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society and their Relay For Life program, and the Delaware Audubon Society, along with the Chesapeake Audubon Society. All of those charities have previously received funds from the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help out with the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral or the Silent Auction is being encouraged to email jazzfuneral@comcast.net, call to leave a message at (410) 524-5351 or drop a line to P.O. Box 505, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. An overview of the event can be viewed at jazz-funeral.com.