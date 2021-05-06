Are you looking for a groundcover in shade, with pretty flowers and delicate foliage? Tough and easy to grow, and important for pollinators? Then look no further than Jacob’s ladder, and the variety developed from it, Stairway to Heaven.
Jacob’s ladder, polemonium reptans, naturally grows in open woodlands, so you can tell it likes part shade. Bright dappled shade is perfect, but it will grow in deeper shade, under dense trees or on the north side of a house. It might not bloom as well there, though.
It likes a rich, organic soil, like you’d find in a forest, so mulch it with lots of leaves. It will spread slowly by seed. It won’t take over, but you’ll eventually have a nice patch if it’s happy. Average moisture is fine. It’s more of an upland plant, so not tolerant of flooding or salt, but it is somewhat drought-tolerant when it’s established.
The plant is medium-small, and very tidy and compact, reaching about 1 foot tall and wide. It has beautiful compound leaves (leaves consisting of leaflets joined to a single stem, like a rose or hickories and locust trees) that stay nice looking spring to fall. It’s blooming now, covered with clusters of dainty, ¾-inch, bell-shaped sky-blue flowers that are beautiful. It blooms for two to three weeks in mid-spring.
On top of all these great qualities, it is deer-resistant! It’s great for naturalizing, as a rock garden or shade-garden plant. It’s also useful along a stream margin or in a woodland.
Our early pollinators love the little flowers, and some specialist pollinators will only use this. The variety Stairway to Heaven is even more spectacular, since the leaves are variegated — bright green and creamy white. They just light up a shady spot!