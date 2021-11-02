Rachel Jackson of Selbyville and Aaron Culver of Dagsboro were married on Sept. 26, 2021, at Trap Pond State Park’s Baldcypress Nature Center near Laurel, Del. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Bobby Jackson, and her mother, Nancy Jackson, both of Selbyville. The groom is the son of Ron and Melissa Culver of Dagsboro. The wedding was officiated by LauraLea.
The bride is a graduate of Indian River High School, in the Class of 2012, and of the University of Delaware, in the Class of 2016. She is the director of the Georgetown Public Library. The groom is also a graduate of Indian River High School, in the Class of 2011, and of James Madison University, in the Class of 2015, and is self-employed.
Kim De Benedictis of Philadelphia served as the maid of honor at the ceremony. Brian Oliver of Richmond, Va., was the best man.
The couple planned to visit Universal Studios in Orland, Fla., for their post-wedding trip.