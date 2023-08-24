Moving to a country that’s a 10-hour flight away, for three and a half months of the year, is quite the undertaking for a college student — especially considering that many of these students have to learn another language to communicate in this new place.
Leaving one’s friends and family behind to chase new experiences in a foreign country is an experience for the students who choose to become a part of the J-1 visa program, which allows students from foreign countries to receive temporary work visas from the U.S. State Department. Many of these students are employed by local businesses.
With summer coming to an end, the J-1 students will soon be returning to their home countries, or to the places where they are currently studying in college.
One student, Vasil “Vasco” Siromahov, who works at Sea Colony and the Penguin Diner, has a story to tell about his experiences with his J-1 visa and his summer living in Delaware.
While Coastal Delaware is quite different from Siromahov’s mountainous hometown of Sliven, Bulgaria, he said he has enjoyed working and getting to know members of the local community and visitors to Sea Colony and Bethany Beach.
Siromahov arrived in the United States on June 8 and started working on June 10.
“This is not my first time in the U.S.,” he noted. “I had an exchange year here in Virginia during my junior year of high school, which was cut short in April of 2020 because of COVID. … It has been a very different experience this time.”
Siromahov spent his junior year of high school in Richmond, Va., with his host family, while he was attending St. Christopher Episcopal School.
“Bulgaria has two programs that offer scholarships for opportunities like this, to become an exchange student. I applied for both, and I was accepted to both, while I ended up picking this one.”
He said he did not originally choose to spend his time in Virginia, but the “program staff matched me and my interests to a school that they thought I would fit into. So that is how I eventually ended up in Richmond, which is a place I did not know much about before I went there.”
He went home to finish his last year of high school before later moving to Barcelona to pursue a degree in acting from the Barcelona Institute of the Arts. He finished his freshman year there and decided in May that he wanted to pursue a J-1 visa to travel to the United States to work during the coming summer.
Siromahov said getting his J-1 visa didn’t go as smoothly as he might have hoped.
“I had some trouble first with getting an appointment, because the first available appointment was May 24, and I was supposed to be here on June 8. Considering the time that it takes to approve the visa application, issuing it and then sending it to my address, this takes time, and this is cutting it close.”
While closing out his school year in the spring, Siromahov said he was simultaneously to trying to get his visa ironed out.
“My mom came to watch my final performance of the year in Barcelona,” he said, “and we then traveled to the U.S. embassy office in Madrid for my interview, since there is only a consulate in Barcelona and there is no embassy there. We took a bus at 10 p.m. that was going to arrive in Madrid at 6 a.m. I had my interview that morning at 6:15 a.m., and my visa was refused.”
Siromahov said that he believes the visa application was initially rejected because the school he attends in Barcelona is British, and the curriculum is different from the usual curriculums in Bulgarian universities. He said the U.S. State Department expected that he had attended a Bulgarian college, not a British school in Spain with a unique curriculum.
That, he said, “definitely made the process more difficult to get the visa.”
He recalled rushing back to Barcelona on a train for a dress rehearsal for the play he was in later that day, and “During this trip, I was sending the right documents to the embassy. And I finally got my visa approved on May 30. It was issued May 31, and it arrived on June 6, and I was flying here on the 8th. So it was incredibly close, but I got it and here I am.”
Siromahov noted that, now that he has the visa, it will last for five years, until 2028, and he will not have to go through that experience again next year.
Once he arrived in the United States, he started working for both Sea Colony and the The Penguin in Bethany Beach.
“I work on the grill at the Penguin. It has been a very nice experience. The reason I went to a restaurant is because I have some experience working at a hotel in Bulgaria back in 2020, when I got back from the U.S. the first time,” he said. “I worked as a cook and cooking has always been my passion and a favorite hobby of mine. I really enjoy preparing food for people in general, for my family during celebrations or for roommates in Barcelona.”
After he is done working at the Penguin Diner in the mornings, he goes to Sea Colony to work at his second job.
“At Sea Colony, I am a housekeeper, and the job is daily tasks, as well as chores that vary from day to day. My job is to ensure that Sea Colony is clean, which means I collect the trash, and I make sure the trash does not stay in the trash cans for too long.”
He admitted that taking out the trash was something he really did not like at the beginning of his job at Sea Colony, but said he has grown to find enjoyment in that task and the other jobs he does there.
“I really enjoy cleaning the Promenade” — the elevated walkway, multiple pools and outdoor space in between the high-rise buildings on the east side of Sea Colony — “hosing it down with water. It is really relaxing when I am spraying with the hose. It gives you a moment to take a breath.”
When he is not cleaning the Promenade or the other areas around the pools, he is riding in one of the green utility Gator vehicles on the beach.
“My favorite thing about that is when I drive the Gator on the beach, and not only little kids, but also adults wave at me and say hi. That is one of my favorite things, no matter how heavy the job might be sometimes. It really gives me a sense of community at Sea Colony, and it pushes me to keep going and doing my best.”
Asked about his overall experience here this summer, Siromahov said, “I feel like this is kind of like a combination of elements that I have had from different experiences. And what I mean by that is I have worked before, but I have never worked two jobs at the same time. I have never had a 16-hour workday.”
Reflecting on his experiences working in Bethany and his experiences in Barcelona at school, he added, “At the same time, in Barcelona, my schedule is really intense as well. We start school at about 8 in the morning, and we end at about 7 or 8 at night, and then we have to do chores. So here is a similar kind of a combination of intensity of what I have done so far, and it brings it all together. It has really given me higher stakes, and it is really forcing me to increase my stamina to work for these long days.”
During the time that he is not working, Siromahov spends time with his roommates and exploring the local community. He said his favorite memory from this summer was the J-1 visa-student picnic held at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church earlier this summer.
“The Episcopal nature of the church and the spirit of the community really reminded me of my school community I was part of in Richmond when I was there.”
The picnic was a great experience because, he said, “The smiles we got, the passion, the friendliness, the spirit we were met with, were all really incredible, and it was outstanding. This was one of those memories that I will never forget.”
Siromahov said the picnic gave him the chance to also meet a lot of other J-1 students whom he likely would have not otherwise met. He said that gave him the opportunity to “hear other stories of how other students got here, and about their experiences as well with traveling here.”
Siromahov said he recognizes that his experiences in recent years have been great, but that it has come at the expense of not being able to see his family very often.
“I really miss my family, because for the last four years, I have basically been outside of home since my first experience in the U.S. I spent my senior year of high school back home before I moved to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, and then I moved to Barcelona, and now I am here.
“I have not really gotten to spend much time with them, but I really appreciate the moments that they come to visit me,” he said, “and every call that we have over social media, Skype or Whatsapp.”
Siromahov said he also misses his friends back home and in Barcelona, but “I am trying to keep up with my friends to see how they are doing and how they are reflecting on their first year in acting school.”
The time away from each other that Siromahov and his friends have experienced this summer made him realize, he said, that “when we go back to school in September, we will have a lot to share with each other.”
Siromahov said his favorite part of spending his summer in Delaware was learning how to not take his work for granted.
“The opportunity to wake up in the morning is already a success. Getting to work is a second one. No matter how tough it might be, you should remind yourself that there is a reason we are here,” he said.
Siromahov acknowledged that there were times that he felt quite tired and alone, but he said, “These are the moments when you realize that this experience is not forever and that I should appreciate it. My career goal is not to become a housekeeper, but I try to the best of my ability at this job for the community around me.”
With the summer soon to be over, Siromahov said he is currently looking forward to his second year of his acting major at the university he attends in Spain.
“I leave here Sept. 16,with my last day of work being Sept. 15. Basically, my flight is on the 16th, I arrive the morning of the 17th in Barcelona, and the morning of the 18th is my first rehearsal of the year during my sophomore year as an acting major.”
Asked how he feels about returning to Barcelona to continue pursuing his dreams of acting, he said, “I am really looking forward to it. I am excited to start rehearsals again, and I am very motivated because I know how intense the second year of acting school will be.
“I feel like my schedule here is very busy, and it is sometimes tedious and the same, but I believe it gives me the consistency to follow a strict schedule, which is very essential for an acting school. I am definitely gaining that ability to follow that schedule from my work experience here,” he added.
Siromahov said he hopes to continue in his current path and to land a career in acting.
“I am still interested in possibly working in cinema, theater, or on the radio. I am still exploring, and I am really looking forward to seeing if I can come back to the U.S. while getting a chance to work here doing one of those careers.”
Asked about what he is going to miss the most about his time in coastal Delaware, Siromahov said, “I will miss the moments and the time that I have spent with my roommates. Sometimes it was just those 15 to 20 minutes that we spent together at night after work, before we went to bed early to wake up for work the next morning.”
He particularly enjoyed hearing from others about “what they did during their days, and connecting with my other roommates, who were all Bulgarians. I am really going to miss the late-night conversations. I am really going to miss every omelet that I made at the Penguin. I am going to miss driving the Gator on the beach and saying hi to those people on the beach at Sea Colony.”
Siromahov reflected on his summer working in the area and offered advice to other would-be J-1 visa students.
“The visa program is definitely worth it. For those who will come here and will be away from their homes for the first time, do not be scared to jump into the experience and to immerse yourself in another world, because they should always remember there is something that is always here for you. I have met a lot of passion and friendliness here, and there is always going to be someone that is there for you.”
He said anyone who questions becoming involved in the program should definitely apply and travel to the U.S.
“This gives you a lot of valuable experience — not just work experience,” Siromahov said. “You definitely will get an understanding of the job you have, but you will gain so many soft skills, like time management, becoming consistent, being able to prioritize what is important for you and not important, trying to stay on track, and trying to overcome that desire to go back to your ordinary lifestyle.
“You should not let fatigue get you down. You should always keep on going.”