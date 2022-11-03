The Indian River Inlet Bridge and other Delaware landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.
The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.
Participating Delaware landmarks include the Indian River Inlet Bridge and Delaware Legislative Hall Cupola at 1201 N. Market Street in Dover.
“Having these Delaware landmarks ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Delaware landmarks will be joined by more than 770 other sites worldwide in “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3. This is the ninth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.
Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own Nov. 3. They can wear teal or use social media by turning their profile/cover photo teal or share graphics on social media to raise awareness.
More than 6.2 million Americans, including 19,000 Delaware residents, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 1-866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.