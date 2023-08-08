Native plants offer many benefits, to people and the wildlife around them, and those interested in furthering their knowledge of native plants can join Gregg Tepper, horticulturist and native plant expert, for a two-hour workshop at Inland Bays Garden Center, where he will delve into the many features and benefits of these important plants.
“Native Plants for You and Wildlife, Too!” is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, and costs $10.
The information-packed talk will be focused on 12 native plants, including their cultivation, how to use them in the landscape, and their important benefits to insect pollinators and native birds. Additionally, Tepper will address the issues of heavy deer pressure and offer advice on a strategy using deer-resistant plants and effective repellant products. Participants can learn to create a garden, a plant community and wildlife habitat all in one.
Tepper is a professional horticulturist, lecturer, consultant and life-long native plant enthusiast. He has been in the public horticulture industry for more than 30 years and has helped steward, guide and promote various public gardens, including the Mt. Cuba Center and Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek.
He is the senior horticulturist at the Arboretum at Laurel Hill in Philadelphia, comprising two historic cemetery properties totaling 265 acres, where he co-manages the horticulture interns and staff. His primary focus is on creating and stewarding multiple ecologically-sound display garden areas at both properties, including the Rock Garden, the historic Medallion Garden, the award-winning Chapel Gardens and Nature’s Sanctuary, a multiple-award-winning SITES Gold certified green burial landscape.
Tepper said his work brings him much joy through the many opportunities to educate the public, collaborate with fellow public gardens and work closely with specialty nurseries to custom grow vast collections of unique and garden-worthy plants that, through the building of diverse plant communities, create what he calls “gardens to feel good about.”
He has lectured extensively in the United States, as well as at the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and Wisley in Great Britain. He is co-author of the book “Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast,” about which he lectures regularly. He is currently working on two new books, “Mirabelle visits a Garden: A Native Plant Garden Adventure,” a co-authored book for children about native plants and their many wildlife benefits, and “The Sensory Appeal of Native Plants: A Wildflower Celebration.” His happiest pastimes, he said, are discovering new plants, scouring on-line plant, shrub and tree catalogs, and stewarding his own.
For more information or to register, go to inlandbaysgardencenter.com/events.