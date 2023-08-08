The Inland Bays Garden Center is offering its customers a private tour of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) with tour guides Carol McCloud, VP of the DBG Board of Directors and HR director, and Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture and educational programming. The tour is being offered on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. DBG is closed to the public on Tuesdays, so the IBGC group will the only guests at the gardens at that time.
Tourgoers will learn about the history of the Delaware Botanic Gardens, as well as all its completed features on the 37-acre property. It is a walking tour. The pathways are all ADA-compliant. Visitors will see the world-renowned Piet Oudolf 2-acre meadow, which blooms from June through fall with 70,000 perennial plants and grasses. The other areas they will see include:
• The Folly Garden, with 37,500 flowering bulbs, shrubs and trees and a new reflecting pool;
• The Learning Garden, with its non-tidal freshwater wetland;
• The East & West Woodland Edge Gardens (flowering throughout spring, summer and fall);
• Five inland dunes;
• 12.5 acres of the Woodland Gardens and paths;
• Woodland Bridge;
• 1,000 feet of waterfront on Pepper Creek;
• Living Shoreline restoration and viewing platform;
• The Rhyne Garden, with 12,000 native plants, 300 flowering shrubs and 34 seedless red maple trees, blooming from May through August;
• The Charles Anderson Family Holly Tree Collection; and
• The Azalea Collection.
Tourgoers will also be provided with a complimentary “Fall Equinox” lunch in the garden prepared by Holly Fluty Dempsey, founder of ReWild Delmarva.
For more information or to register, visit inlandbaysgardencenter.com/events.