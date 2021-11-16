The Inland Bays Garden Center near Ocean View will hold its Holiday Art Gallery from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, offering a unique shopping experience where shoppers can find wreaths, garland, Christmas plants, fresh flowers and one-of-a kind gifts.
“There is no supply-chain issue, no traffic to fight and no crowds. Our new greenhouse and Little Gallery are bursting with gifts created by local craftsmen,” Inland Bays Garden Center event planner Sandy Daniels noted, with gift options on offer including Joan Applebaum’s painted scarves, Amy Muller’s Salt Town candles, Sharon Davis’ fabric art, Lisa Scarbeth’s steampunk crabs and John Donato’s colorful prints.
“We are truly in awe of the artwork that is on display in our Little Gallery and are thrilled to once again support local artists. The best part is seeing the faces of folks as they walk through the door and see the magical collection of art right in our own community.”
The full list of art on offer at the garden center’s Little Gallery includes:
- John Donato — Bold, humorous, vibrant prints that embody a unique “smile impact,” with high-spirited subjects including surfing horses, flying pigs and dinosaurs on pogo sticks, his work features playful characters and blasts of color.
- Lisa Scarbeth — Mosaic crabs, turtles, starfish that combine repurposed found objects.
- Peter Gibson — Fused-glass holiday treasures.
- Zoe Bara — Pen-and-ink drawings from the garden.
- Lisa Chambers — Delaware By Clay functional ceramic beach-themed dishes, serving pieces and flower pots.
- Kerry Stewart — Artisanal soaps created by using herbal and plant infusions or organic earth clays and scented with 100 percent essential oils.
- Gary Stewart — Hardwood cutting boards, serving trays and a variety of hardwood products for the home.
- C-Glass Sisters — Framed artwork using authentic sea glass collected on the Eastern Shore.
- Alison Schweiger — Decorative brooches, bowls, baskets, hanging ornaments done in the traditional form of coiled basketry using pine needles.
- Pam McRainey — Glass fondu jewelry and decorative pieces for the home and garden.
- Amy Muller — Salt Town Candle Company, with candles inspired by nature’s coastal surroundings crafted with the purest ingredients for the home.
- Kim McFadden — Tapestry glass painting the world with the colors of peace, love and kindness reflected in hanging vases based on beach and nature themes.
- Sharon Davis — Fiber art wall hangings, flowerpots, bowls and slippers with a garden focus.
- Bethany Tyndall/Local Waves Studio — Handmade pottery, both wheel-thrown and hand-built, all uniquely special.
- Beth Whitman-Pitzer — Moon Shelf Paper notecards that combines pen, ink and watercolors using inspiration from nature and beach life that showcases the love of color, form and texture.
- George Todd — Using renewable bamboo, black walnut, maple and oak to create charcuterie boards, cutting boards, frames and vases accented with resin waves.
- Geri Gordon — Stocking-stuffer calendars designed for the nature lover.
- Donna Driver — Handmade mittens from repurposed sweaters and flannel, no two pairs alike.
- Backyard Jellies & Jams — Beach plum jelly, which is only found along the shore.
- Joan Applebaum — Hand-painted silk scarves combine the traditional serti technique with modern methods, such as tie-dye, to create one-of-a-kind works of art.
- Douglas Apiary — Local honey and honeycombs.
- 4 Acres Living Alpaca Outerwear — Sustainable and eco-friendly alpaca fiber is spun and processed in the U.S. to create unique alpaca outerwear.
- Joy Galicinao — Eclectic, handmade, unusual jewelry with a wow-factor.
- Jennifer Moon-Child — Scroll-saw cutouts of beach-, animal- and holiday-themed pieces using a variety of wood, including cherry, walnut, oak, ash, beech and maple.
- Carol Gentes’ Pigment of the Imagination — “Dotted art” pieces and a limited series of her sought-after painted rocks.
- Michael Schaber — Dr. Schaber’s Skin Essentials, all-natural skin-care products.
The Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1m0 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.