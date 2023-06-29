Built in 2022, this home sits on a pristine oceanfront lot belonging to the owner’s family since the 1960s. Guided by a vision to create a welcoming space for family and friends, and an elegant but livable place for the owner’s eventual retirement, they describe their home as a traditional raised cottage filled with an eclectic mix of traditional, modern, antique and coastal furnishings.
The home’s exterior harks back to Southern influences. Shingles are painted “Tingle Pink,” named after the friend who suggested the color. The exterior features crisp white pillars, edgings and decorative porch railings. Gas lanterns made in New Orleans frame the entrance, and the porch ceilings are painted haint blue.
True to their vision, the elevated second floor is a private haven for family and friends, with ocean views, a gallery hallway, three guest-room suites, and an inviting living room with a large wetbar, artwork and exquisite furnishings.
On the third floor, ocean vistas are the canvas for an open floorplan designed for entertaining. Artwork enlivens party themes by paying tribute to icons in dance, music and Mardi Gras. A can’t-miss powder room is designed to be bold and fearless. The primary suite includes a private porch to relax and contemplate retirement.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 31st tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 10 homes on the 2023 tour, this home will be available to be seen virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets. Each of the 10 homes will feature a professionally produced video which will offer Tour patrons with an opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group, and this week’s home is sponsored by Platinum sponsor CRx Construction, which built this home.
Combo tickets cost $50, and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.