The Indian River Yacht Club, located on the Indian River Bay in Oak Orchard, celebrated the club’s 80th anniversary on June 12, at the clubhouse. The Indian River Yacht Club was chartered on April 30, 1941, by a group of local sailboat enthusiasts. Through the 80 years, the overall membership has grown to more than 250 subsidiary and honorary life members. The club currently hosts a boat pier, swimming pool, working kitchen and clubhouse social area all for members to enjoy.
During the celebration, state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) and state Rep. Ruth Briggs-King (R-37th) presented their bodies’ respective resolutions marking the anniversary to Cliff Kerr, 2021 commodore, who accepted them on behalf of the IRYC.
Linda Walls, chairperson of the planning committee, praised the committee members for their excellent work to bring the event to fruition.
During the celebration, members spoke of their memories through the years. Betty Hudson of Millsboro was recognized as the longest-serving active member of the club. She and her late husband, Granville, who served as past commodore) joined the Indian River Yacht Club in 1961.
The original clubhouse was located on the beach in Riverdale from 1941 until they moved to the current location in 1963.
Club members said they are looking forward to continuing the fun and enjoying the Indian River Yacht Club for many more years.