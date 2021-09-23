Train enthusiasts of all ages will be happy to know that a popular event in the model railroad world is back, after being taken off the tracks last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian River Train & Toy show, sponsored by the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall.
The show, according to club spokesman Bill Ziegler, features the club’s traveling O-gauge layout, which he said has seen some upgrades since the last show, two years ago.
“The theme is ‘Train shows are back’” Ziegler said, adding that he and the club are happy for the ability to “start to return to normal” after not being able to hold shows during the pandemic.
With its circus theme, the traveling O-gauge layout boasts approximately 20 “accessories” that can be operated remotely — two for every 4-foot section of track, Ziegler said.
“This one doesn’t see the light of day,” except for the annual show and the club’s four-week Christmas display each year in Georgetown, he said, adding that the club has made quite a few upgrades to the layout since it was last displayed in public.
The show also welcomes a number of train and accessory vendors, with all manner of trains and gear for sale. Food and beverages will also be on sale from the firehouse kitchen during the show.
Admission to the show costs $5 for adults, but is free for children 10 or younger. A door prize will be awarded during the show. Masks are “suggested but not required” for attendees, Ziegler said.
The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company is located at 35943 Zion Church Road (Route 20), Frankford. For more information on the show and Delaware Seaside Railroad Club, go to the club’s website at www.delawareseasiderailroadclub.com or call Bill Ziegler at (302) 537-0964.