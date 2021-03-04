Prior to moving into our new home, I pre-planned my home office. After moving in, I excitedly put my plan in place. The desk, centered in the room, faces tall windows. Plantation shutters would control the light.
What I hadn’t planned on was light bouncing off the tilted shutters making it difficult to see the computer screen. Not wanting to close shutters completely and block out the sun, I was fortunate to have a desk area in a bookcase on my right, where, at certain times of the day, I shift my laptop to the bookcase to eliminate glare and keep shutters open.
What is your home office like? It should have a computer, an adequate-size desk, comfortable swivel chair, storage, live plants, several lamps and window coverings to control light. File cabinets and bookcases should be within easy reach. An effective workspace meets the criteria for function and “feel good.” Sunlight and a view to nature makes it cheerful.
Add your personality with colors, art, live plants and some well-chosen accessories. Your time spent there will be more productive. And, don’t forget — always take a moment during the day to glance out the windows and see the light.