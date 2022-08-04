With immense flower heads, hydrangeas have an old-fashioned charm that is hard to resist. The colors are beautiful, with clear blues, vibrant pinks, frosty whites, lavender and rose. Easy to grow, these are a summer staple in our area, a must in any partly shaded area.
Many of us have hydrangeas — most bloom beautifully, some don’t. They do not like extremely hot conditions, so plant most of them in an area with afternoon shade. Many times, your hydrangeas don’t bloom well because they actually do need a little light — they won’t bloom in dense shade. The limelights are an exception to this, though — they can take more sun.
Hydrangeas aren’t fussy, but they prefer rich, moist soil that drains easily. They enjoy deep watering at least once a week, especially in dry weather. A layer of compost is helpful, as is a layer of mulch. Organic compost once or twice a year in spring and early summer is appreciated, but have your soil tested before you fertilize — you may not actually need it.
Hydrangeas — particularly the smaller varieties — do well in containers. Choose the biggest pot you can — the more soil they have the better. Use a good quality potting soil, not ordinary garden soil. Plant the hydrangea at the same level that it was in its original pot (that is, don’t plant it deeper or higher than it was already growing). Leave some room below the rim of the pot, so you can water. Gently firm the soil around the roots to eliminate air pockets.
When the top inch or so of the potting mix feels dry, water your hydrangea thoroughly. After a little while, you’ll get a feel for how often to water. You may need to step up your watering in periods of drought or high temperatures. Fertilize once or twice a year — growing in a pot is an artificial environment, so the usual rules about fertilization don’t apply as much.
One of the biggest questions with these beautiful plants, though, is when to prune them. The answer to that is, it depends. First of all, you don’t have to prune if you don’t want to! Just clean out dead wood and trim back dead flowers to the first live buds. One good time to prune any flowering shrub is right after it blooms.
Hydrangeas come in many varieties.
Mophead hydrangeas (prune right after blooming):
• CityLine Mars — 1-3 feet tall. A small plant with showy magenta and white summer flowers. Long-lasting flowers. Mildew resistant. Soil pH affects bloom color. Salt-tolerant.
• Mariesii variegate — Mariesii is part of the lacecap group (flattened flower clusters consisting primarily of small flowers, with a few scattered, showy ones often forming a ring). It is a deciduous shrub with a rounded habit, which typically grows 3-4 feet tall.
• Nikko Blue — Nikko Blue has large flowers arranged in globular or “mophead”-like groups. It is a deciduous shrub with a rounded habit, which typically grows 4-6 feet tall. Features clusters of pink or blue florets in big, rounded, 4- to 5-inch mops, which bloom in June (often earlier than other varieties) for up to two months. Large, lustrous, medium-green foliage. Can get leafspot diseases, which are usually only an aesthetic problem.
Pee gee group (prune late winter)
• Limelight — Excellent compact cultivar that typically grows to 6-8 feet tall and as wide. It produces large, dense, upright, cone-shaped (to 8 inches across) flowers that change color on the shrub as they mature. Flowers emerge creamy white, mature to chartreuse-lime and eventually acquire pink-darkening-to-rose tones before finally fading to beige. As the flower show fades in fall, dark-green leaves (to 4 inches long) turn attractive shades of red. Flowers may be cut for fresh arrangements or for drying, or may be left on the plant, where they will last well into winter. Can be pruned into a small tree.
• Little Lime — Compact cultivar that typically grows in an upright rounded mound to 3 to 5 feet tall and as wide. It’s particularly noted for its large mophead type flowers to 5 inches tall by 4 inches wide, emerging soft light-green, but maturing to pink and burgundy in fall. Compact, upright-mounded shape, free branching habit and strong stems hold the panicles upright with no drooping. Flowers typically bloom from July through September. Dark green leaves (to 2.5 inches long) are attractive during the growing season, but produce generally undistinguished fall color. Flowers may be cut for fresh arrangements or for drying, or may be left on the plant, where they often persist into winter.
• Pinky Winky — Adaptable, but prefers moist, rich, loamy soil. Soil pH does not affect bloom color. Prune back late winter/early spring. Apply fertilizer in spring. Two-toned pink-and-white flowers. 5-6 feet tall, eventually.
• Fire Light — Blooms emerge creamy-white and age to a vivid red for lots of summer color. It makes a great cut flower, fresh or dried. 5-6 feet tall.
Oakleaf group (native, prune late winter)
• Munchkin — a dwarf, compact shrub with dark-green foliage that turns mahogany red in fall. Its white, 6.5-inch inflorescences are held upright above the foliage and gradually turn pink as they age. Munchkin grows 3 to 4.5 ft. tall and wide.
• Ruby Slippers — Compact form, 3-4 feet tall and to 3-5 feet wide, and known for its compact size, large upright flower panicles, ruby-red mature flowers, mahogany-red fall foliage color and exfoliating bark. Upright, elongated, conical flower panicles (to 9 inches long) of showy, flowers begin bloom in late spring. Flowers emerge white but quickly turn pink before finally maturing to ruby red. Distinctive, deeply lobed, somewhat coarse, deep-green, oak-like leaves (to 5 inches long) turn attractive shades of mahogany-red in autumn. Mature stems exfoliate to reveal a rich brown inner bark, which is attractive in winter.
Smooth hydrangeas (native, prune late winter, can be cut to the ground to control size)
• Annabelle — Deciduous shrub with a rounded habit, which typically grows 3-5 feet tall. Clusters of white flowers appear in huge, symmetrical, rounded heads, which typically grow 8-12 inches across. Blooms in June for up to two months, sometimes with a small repeat bloom in the fall (cutting off dead flowers will encourage this). Dark-green leaves (3-8 inches long).
Reblooming group (can be pruned anytime)
• Endless Summer — Hydrangea macrophylla perennial shrubs that have the unique ability to re-bloom throughout the spring and summer months, giving more color and visual appeal to your garden for a longer period of time. Blooms on both old and new growth. Known to bloom 10 to 12 weeks longer than average hydrangea macrophylla plants.
Drying hydrangea flowers
Harvest the heads when the flowers have matured and developed a papery consistency. Remove leaves from stems, and hang upside down in a warm, dry, dark, airy room. When completely dry (usually a couple of weeks), store in a dry location out of direct sunlight. To enhance flower color, spritz dry flowers with diluted Rit dye.