In memory of her husband, Michael, Martha Gallagher has dedicated a Little Free Library in her community of Hunters Run in Ocean View.
“We have been thinking about this for a while. One of my daughters was always talking about it, then we finally got it. You can order them. I ordered one shaped like a little school house. The original guy who did the first one built a little replica of a schoolroom as a tribute to his mother,” Gallagher said.
She was referring to Todd H. Bol of Hudson, Wisc., who built the first Little Free Library in 2009 and served as executive director of the effort until October 2018, when he died of complications of pancreatic cancer, according to the website at LittleFreeLibrary.org.
“Bol mounted a wooden container, designed to look like a one-room schoolhouse, on a post on his lawn and filled it with books as a tribute to his late mother, a book lover and schoolteacher who had recently died,” the website states.
The idea, to promote exchanging books, became popular, and now Little Free Libraries are found in 91 countries, with millions of books exchanged each year.
Michael Gallagher, who was 71 when he died in 2016, was a career diplomat for the U.S. State Department. His last posting was in the Netherlands, his wife said. The couple had four daughters, Jennifer Malik, Monica Sakala, Emily Gallagher and Annie Riehl, all who were in town when the little library was dedicated on Friday, June 11. There are eight grandchildren.
“My husband was an avid reader. He touched hundreds of thousands of people. Not only was he an avid reader, but he wrote really well. He gave really great speeches. I can’t tell you how many Memorial Days when he had to speak, in the Netherlands, in American cemeteries, in Canada. He had to hold memorial services. He spoke frequently. He spoke to — I can’t tell you the number of universities, especially when he was overseas.
“He got plaques of appreciation from Princeton, Harvard. He spoke to all these students,” his wife said.
His book collection includes those signed by “high, important people,” she recalled, but books of general interest have been placed in the Little Free Library, including children’s favorites.
“He liked to read about foreign policy. He liked [author James] Patterson, [John] Grisham, those kinds of books. He was constantly reading,” she said.
About 20 books are in the Hunters Run miniature library.