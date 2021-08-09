Hudson Fields of Milton will host the 43rd Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow on the weekend of Sept. 11.
“It is exciting,” said Nanticoke Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine. “There are so many people looking forward to this.”
Hudson Fields had planned to host the powwow in 2020, before it was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Carmine said she is enthusiastic about the large space the fields provide people to spread out for a day of safe fun.
Tribe members are also hoping the new location, next to Route 1, will open the powwow and its traditions to a whole new audience, said Carmine. She encouraged people to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the weekend.
“We want to share our voice and share our customs and traditions,” she said. While members of the tribe request that people ask permission before taking photos of individuals, they very much encourage people to ask questions. “This is the time people can hear it from our mouths.”
She said children of the tribe have been practicing for months to present native dance in conjunction with professional Native American dancers from around the country.
Vendors for food, music, jewelry, souvenirs, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather and regalia supplies are expected. A kids’ corner will have face painting and make-and-take crafts. Host drums will be from Red Blanket of New Jersey and Stoney Creek of North Carolina.
There will be several new features to the powwow this year, said Avery Johnson, a tribal council member and powwow coordinator. Those additions include a car show organized through Delaware Street Rod Association; expanded dancing to include Aztec dancers; an interactive exhibition of birds with the Delaware Museum of Natural History and Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections; a tribute to 9/11 with native flute; and a children’s area being presented through the Brandywine Zoo.
The powwow opens on Friday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. with a vendor preview and pig roast.
Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with two dance sessions. The Grand Entry, a parade of dancers, will take place at noon that day. Sunday will open with church services at 8:30 and 10 a.m., with one dance session and with Grand Entry at noon. Shuttles will be available in the parking lot to bring people to the entrance all three days.
The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 11 to 17, and free to children 10 or younger.
No smoking, alcohol or drugs are permitted on the site. Animals/pets are strictly prohibited, except for service animals, which must display proper credentials.
The Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word Nanticoke is translated from the original Nantaquak, meaning “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.” First contact with the Nanticoke Tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608 when he was exploring the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today, there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe. For more information about the Nanticoke go to www.NanticokeIndians.org
Hudson Fields, located at 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton, is an outdoor venue featuring sports activities, concerts, food and festivals. For more information, go to Hudsonfields.com.