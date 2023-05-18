Of the many ways community members can contribute to the success of this year’s Warrior Family Beach Week, one of the most important is helping to provide housing for the 30 families who are being invited to this year’s event.
Operation SEAs the Day Board Member Colleen Kellner said this week that such opportunities still exist for homeowners who can offer the use of their homes to wounded veterans and their families during the week of Sept. 5-10.
Any size of home can be used to house one of the families, Kellner said, as there are some where just a husband and wife will attend, and some where there are several teen children in the family who would love bedrooms of their own.
The 30 families being invited to attend Warrior Family Beach week this year are coming from all over the country for a week of relaxation and fun. Most stay at homes in Bethany Beach, since that is where the program is centered, but some also stay in adjacent towns, including Ocean View and South Bethany.
Some, but not nearly all, of the veterans will need accommodations for accessibility, so homes with elevators are always welcome, said Kellner, who is coordinating housing for the veterans and their families for this year’s Warrior Family Beach Week.
Families will arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and depart on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Homeowners do not need to be available to host the families in person. There are separate “hosts” for each family, available to provide them with local knowledge and resources during their stay. The main requirements are that the home be cleaned and ready to receive guests, Operation SEAs the Day provides cleaning service after the families depart, Kellner said.
“We do like to view the property” ahead of time, so that homes can be properly matched with a family, depending on family size and accessibility needs, Kellner said.
Other than that, she said, anyone wishing to donate the use of their home to the visiting veterans and their families for the week just needs to “reach out to me, tell me how to access the property, whether there’s a door code or we need to pick up keys,” Kellner said.
She added that offering a home for Warrior Beach Week can be considered a donation for tax purposes.
While many of the families coming for the week have never visited Bethany Beach before, quite a few find they love the area so much they return in subsequent years for family vacations — often during Warrior Beach Week, so they can continue to connect with other families, Kellner said.
“We’ve changed their lives. We’ve made a huge difference,” she said.
Anyone interested in offering their home for use by veterans and their families during Warrior Beach week should contact Colleen Kellner at (302) 249-3482 or email Kellner at cckellner3@gmail.com.