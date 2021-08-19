Horticulturist Greg Tepper will sign copies of the book he co-authored at an event on Saturday, Sept. 18, hosted by the Gardeners by the Sea garden club.
The book, “50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants,” co-authored by Ruth Rogers Clausen, will be available for sale, for $20, at the gathering, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the home of David and Kathy Green, at 38854 Bayberry Court, Ocean View. Proceeds will benefit the garden club.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for $25 each, for two garden club members to win hour-long consultations with Tepper, in their gardens.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for gardeners to mingle with an extraordinary duo who have wonderful expertise about local gardening and an opportunity to mingle with one another,” said Alva Hutchison, one of the garden club’s 50 members.
“It’s important to have plants deer don’t like,” she said. “Anyone who gardens puts a big investment in their yard, and it’s very disappointing to plant something and find deer have devoured it. Planting things that are at least deer-resistant will be a better guarantee of success.”
Published in February, the book, Tepper said, offers advice to gardeners who have problems with deer eating their plants. It includes lists and explanations of more than 100 types of plants “that have been shown to be less favored by deer, as far as what they will eat,” Tepper told the Coastal Point this week.
“Deer will eat many things — even some plants we feature — if they are starving. Deer love most native plants, but some they shy away from. Even though they smell good to us, like minty, native plants with a strong smell are not liked by deer. These include the common bee balm. It is a member of the mint family, and it has a very nice-smelling minty fragrance. It produces a beautiful red flower,” Tepper said.
Another is amsonia, with finely textured leaves, a blue flower in May and pretty fall colors that produces a milky sap deer find distasteful. A third is switchgrass, which grows well in beach areas, in moist soil and dry soil. Tepper said it doesn’t provide any flavor to deer.
“It’s a grass they do not even touch. They don’t find it appealing. These are excellent additions to a sunny border or perennial garden. They wouldn’t have to be planted away from vegetables. If somebody wants a vegetable garden, or flower garden, and uses these plants near flowers or vegetables, they can do that. These are deer-resistant perennials that combine well with many different types of gardens,” he said.
In Delaware, Tepper said, as in many areas in the Northeast, deer wander into yards looking for food, “return regularly until they eat it all away, then they look elsewhere,” he said.
“Deer can really be a problem. We don’t address anything like hunting in the book, and if someone wants to be inviting to deer that is a completely separate issue. If you decide to feed them, you can be guaranteed they will eat anything in your garden as well. We don’t get into anything like that in this book. We just get into plants. If you want to not bother them but have a garden, then these plants will work,” he said.
Tepper is horticulturist at the Arboretum at Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill Cemeteries in Philadelphia. He was previously director of horticulture at Mount Cuba Center in Hockessin and director of horticulture and a board member at the Delaware Botanic Gardens. There, he was instrumental in developing the garden’s horticultural mission, Hutchison said.
Clausen also co-authored “Essential Perennials” and “The Proven Winners Garden Book.” She received a Quill & Trowel award from the Garden Writers Association, now the Garden Communicators International, and has written for the American Garden Guides series. She is the former horticulture editor for Country Living magazine and long-time contributor to Country Gardens magazine.
Their book, “50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants,” is available on Amazon.com and at area bookstores. Visit www.timberpress.com for a list of locations.