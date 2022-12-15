William and Lauren Hoover’s early Christmas surprise brought joy to their world: keys to a newly rebuilt home near Frankford to replace the one destroyed by fire after a lightning strike in the spring of 2021.
“It’s absolutely beautiful. We love it. My wife was speechless,” Hoover said once the couple walked into the two-floor, four-bedroom, 2,800-square-foot structure after it was finished, on Saturday, Dec. 10. They were joined by Joe Bartell of Fine Remodeling in Bethany Beach, his partner Will Burgess and Burgess’ wife, Beth, the designer.
“It’s a story of ‘from ashes to beauty,’” said Bartell — who, when walking through those ashes, found certificates Hoover received while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2006 to 2010, and had them refurbished.
“That was the first thing that caught my eye. It was pretty emotional. Joe had them sitting out so I would see them right away. They bought us a Christmas tree because we lost all our decorations. My fiancée and I, at the time of the fire — we are now married — have four cats. One was able to get out of the fire with us, and three boy cats were stuck in the house. One of them was last to come out. He got himself pinned between a window and the shutters, and he came out bone-dry,” Hoover said.
The cats survived, too, and to the relief of the couple, walked out of the house. Since the fire, the cats — Harvey, Oscar, Emme and Vinny — have been living in what Hoover and his wife refer to as their “feline studio apartment” — her parents’ temperature-controlled garage. The couple has been living with Mrs. Hoover’s parents in Millville.
There’s a photograph of Hoover carrying Harvey — his favorite cat, whom he calls “my boy” — away from the burning structure. Mrs. Hoover had the image made into a painting and gave it to her husband as a wedding gift.
Hoover — a partner in the ownership of Tequila Mockingbird Mexican restaurants in Ocean City, Md. — and his wife, who is the executive director of the Cricket Center in Berlin, Md., were also able to save their vehicles parked outside, although a new one in the garage was destroyed after the lightning struck the back of the house around 8 p.m. that night.
“It was a very nasty storm. Before we knew it, there were 20- or 25-foot flames coming out of the attic. It was like an explosion,” Hoover said. “There was a very loud crack, a boom, and everything shook.
“Joe and Will went above and beyond to help us out. It was a pleasure working with them. We went to our community Christmas party Saturday night, and everyone was asking about it. Several people said they went in and took a look around, and they were jealous of how beautiful it is and how well put-together.”
“They were extremely excited when they saw it. It was really good. It was a lot of fun. The most important thing to William is his 87-inch — well there’s an eight in front of it, 80-something — TV screen,” Bartell said, laughing.
“She got her hardwood floors, and he got his TV screen. Really — it was our most rewarding project. We like to call it a God-ordained thing, the way we were able to be introduced to the project. It wasn’t a fit at first. We weren’t able to do it, but then they came back to see us again and asked us to rebuild the home for them. That’s when Will and I were able to join as partners. The ability to do the project took a turn, and everything worked out very well.”