Purchasing a home in Coastal Delaware can be a monumental decision filled with joy and excitement. Selling that home can be difficult and filled with the anxiety of letting go of the many joys of living by the beach. For one South Bethany family, selling their home to a new buyer in June was a hard decision to make, but a coincidence that occurred made Martha Fields and her husband, John, excited — and it made starting a new chapter in their lives much easier.
The house at 5 Kewanee Street in South Bethany was owned by the Fieldses from 1993 until only a few weeks ago. They originally lived in the small beach cottage that was constructed on the property in 1973 and owned by Thomas Hoffman. The Fields lived in the cottage until 2001, when they decided to build a retirement home on the same land as their old beach cottage. The new home retained most of the furniture and many of the possessions from the original cottage.
When the Fields family put that home on the market recently, it sold in one day, sight unseen, to a family living in California. Little did they know that their home was being purchased by Thomas Hoffman’s son Seth, who grew up spending his summers on that property.
The sale occurred in such a short timeframe that the Hoffman family did not initially realize that the property was the same property their family had owned more than four decades prior.
According to the Fields family’s real estate agent, Brandon Scott, “The Hoffmans came back into the area, and the property happened to be for sale, which they then purchased. … Seth called his father, and Thomas told them the property was, in fact, the one they bought.”
Scott said the coincidence was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time, emphasizing that the Hoffman family was “not purposefully looking for this property.”
He added that the old phone number that was associated with Thomas Hoffman when they owned the property many decades ago will now also be returned to his son Seth.
“Thomas is extremely excited to be procuring the property once again,” Scott said.
Martha Fields said that when Seth Thomas first came back to the property and saw the new home the Fields family had built there, he said, “I remember this furniture,” and that he recalled many memories from his childhood spent on the property in South Bethany.
“Seth has a 5-year-old son, who he wants to experience the same property as his old home that he grew up in during the summers” when Seth Hoffman was his son’s age.
While Martha Fields said it was incredibly difficult to sell their home and to move on to living in a retirement community, “This is a very bittersweet moment for us, to leave this place and to move. But having it back in the Hoffman family makes it easier. … I like to think this coincidence was destined to happen.”
Looking back on the memories of the beach cottage, Fields recalled, “It was a dear place. We spent every discretionary moment we had there.”
She and her husband realized that “when we retired and we were talking about what we would do in retirement, it made a lot of sense that we would build a home where the cottage was at 5 Kewanee, and spend our retirement years there.”
In all, they spent 30 years with friends and family while living on the property. She said they are sad to be leaving them, but they plan on coming back from their new residence in New Jersey to visit.
Looking to the future of the home and the Hoffman family’s resumed ownership of 5 Kewanee, Martha Fields said, “I think they will enjoy the home. The idea of Seth raising his son in the same location where he learned to love the beach just puts a smile on your face. … This was such a surprise — I do not know how to express that. It was beyond my imagination that something like this would ever happen. I was hoping that someone would buy the home that loved it, but to have it go back to the family that had it 30 years ago is just amazing.”