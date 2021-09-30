The Addy Sea, located at 99 Ocean View Parkway in Bethany Beach, is on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The historic cottage can be seen on the tour via drive-by or walk-by.
The oceanfront Addy Sea is steeped in more than a century of history. With its late Victorian architecture, classic cedar shingles and gingerbread trimmings, the Addy Sea has become one of Bethany Beach’s most famous landmarks.
John and Jennie Addy built the Addy Sea for their family in 1901, as a summer retreat from Pittsburgh. John Addy was a plumber, and the Addy Sea was the first in the area to have indoor plumbing and gas lights. Much of the original fixtures, such as the tin ceilings and fireplaces, have been restored to their original luster. Their children transformed it into a boarding house at the beginning of the Great Depression.
The Addy Sea has survived many devastating storms. After the storm in 1927, the Addys had to move the building one block west, onto one of the other four lots owned by the family. During the infamous Storm of ’62, the bottom of the building was washed into the sea, but amazingly, she did not collapse. That storm also revealed the original foundation of the pre-1927 house location on the shoreline.
In 1974, the Addys’ third generation asked their neighbor Leroy T. Gravatte III — whose family had also been coming to Bethany Beach for three generations — to sell the property. Gravatte bought the Addy Sea himself and started renovations, taking great care to remain true to traditions but adding modern amenities for comfort. In 2016, Jeff and Sherene Gravatte took over as innkeepers of this grand old lady by the sea.
A limited number of tickets are available for the Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour and can be purchased at Made By Hand (Route 1, South Bethany), Gallery One (Route 26, Ocean View), Bethany Beach Books (downtown Bethany Beach), Bethany Beach Town Hall (on the day of the tour only) and online at www.thequietresorts.com. Tickets cost $25 each, and proceeds support the developing Coastal Towns Museum at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View.
Masks and social distancing will be required of all docents and tour participants inside the cottages.