The Tull-Paxton Cottage, located at 110 Ocean View Parkway in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cottage was built in the 1950s by the Tull family. Neighbors remember a large T on top of the former chimney that identified the family. The Tulls later sold the cottage to a female physician, Dr. Smalley, from Baltimore, who in turn sold it the current owners in the mid-1970s.
Betsy Paxton and her sister grew up vacationing in a rented cottage on Ocean View Parkway. Their mother loved the street and asked a local Realtor to let her know if a cottage ever came up for sale on that street. Five years later, her wish came true, and the family acquired No. 110.
Originally, the cottage was one and a half stories, with a trap door that opened to a loft area that was used for sleeping and included a half-bath with a toilet sitting on a raised platform. The family called it “the throne!” A large floor space heater in the living room by the closet provided heat.
When the family moved in the mid-1970s, the street still consisted of compacted sand. Each cottage had their own septic system and well for water. As Betsy and Jim Paxton updated the cottage, their goal was to preserve the “beach cottage” look. A front porch was added, a second floor built (which resulted in the demolition of the top of the chimney that had carried the letter T), and a small enclosure was added in the back, opening onto a deck.
The Paxtons use the cottage in the off-season, renting it during the summer months, except for the Fourth of July week, when the entire family comes to join the festivities in Bethany. They are from Baldwin, Md., where they have lived in a historic farmhouse for 50 years. Four generations of their family have, and are, enjoying the cottage, and hope to preserve it for future generations.
A limited number of tickets are available for the Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour. They can be purchased at Made By Hand (Route 1, South Bethany), Gallery One (Route 26, Ocean View), Bethany Beach Books (downtown Bethany Beach), Bethany Beach Town Hall (on the day of the tour only), and online at www.thequietresorts.com. Tickets cost $25 each, and proceeds support the developing Coastal Towns Museum at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View. Masks and social distancing will be required of all docents and tour participants inside the cottages.