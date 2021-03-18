One plant that makes late winter and very early spring almost worth it is the hellebore, also known as the Lenten rose, or the Christmas rose — so called because of its bloom time. Anyone who wants to have a four-season garden needs at least one of these lovely perennials somewhere in a bright shady spot.
There are several species of hellebore commonly grown in gardens, and many hybrids; they all require about the same care. Normally, they like bright or medium shade. They will grow in deep shade, but they won’t flower as well. That said, I had some growing in deep shade that did fine, and some that got full sun around noon — they did fine, too. This is not a very picky plant.
One thing they don’t like, however, is poor drainage. They prefer slightly acidic to slightly alkaline soil, with some organic matter. A yearly topdressing of compost is all they need to maintain or improve their soil. They like even moisture in spring and fall, when they are actively growing, but don’t need as much in summer and winter, when they aren’t. Mine just got rain.
Protecting them from winter winds will protect their evergreen foliage some, but they do look better if you trim away the tattered leaves before they start growing in the late winter. This, like most pruning, is not necessary for their health, but for aesthetics.
Hellebores grow in a clump that gets from 18 inches wide and tall to 2 feet. The foliage is called “basal foliage.” It grows from a central crown at the base of the plant. The flower stalks are held above the foliage, some of the flowers facing down, some up. The foliage is evergreen, and somewhat leathery-looking and -feeling.
Hellebores make a great shade groundcover, or specimens dotted around. The plant is neat and tidy-looking, with a larger, almost chunky texture — it would look great mixed with some hostas, or contrasted with ferns or sedges.
Put the plants near a door or window, so you can enjoy them in February or March, when they’re blooming. But make sure pets or children don’t ingest any parts of the plant — although rarely fatal, it is somewhat toxic.
They aren’t native, and aren’t invasive, but might spread a little by self-seeding. The flowers come in all shades of white, cream, chartreuse, pink and purple. Another great characteristic: deer don’t like them!
This plant is a lovely and graceful sign of winter’s end and spring’s rebirth. It deserves a place in your garden!