HealTree in Lewes will present a workshop, “Shamanic Journeying For Self-Awareness and Healing,” facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes.
“Modern shamanism or core shamanism, as taught through Foundation for Shamanic Studies, was formed out of ancient traditions with methods for entering into an altered state of awareness to help one find their relationship with the living world and heal and awaken to oneself,” representatives noted. “One can utilize shamanic journeying to access one’s inner wisdom and find support in the natural world. The shamanic journeys are guided and supported by rhythmic drumming to ease one into the altered state of consciousness. From the journey, one can find a deeper sense of peace and belonging.”
In this workshop, Greer will use drumming “to invite participants into the upper, middle and lower realms to find the elements of life for healing and balance, find one’s spirit animals, guides and guardians.” Participants should bring a notebook, mat or blanket for laying on the floor, and any other item that provides comfort. The cost per person is $45.
Sue Greer, OrdMin., has been a healer and spiritual teacher for more than 45 years. She is described as a clairvoyant “and from her sight has created a unique practice of healing using the understanding of the subtle anatomy, shamanism and sound to bring health to her clients.” She sees individual clients at Shore Wellness in Lewes, and she offers virtual long-distance sessions in healing and readings all over the globe. She will be offering a mentorship class in energy healing in 2023.
“Rev. Greer guides shamanic journeys using techniques gained through her work and study at the Foundation of Shamanic Studies with Micheal Harner and Sandra Ingerman. Rev. Greer has done thousands of journeys to assist others in their personal healing and uses it for her own spiritual renewal,” organizers said.
Community members can sign up on HealTree’s website at www.healtree.co or call (302) 827-4683 for more information.
HealTree is a holistic wellness center that offers psychotherapy, groups and workshops “to assist individuals in cultivating their natural ability to grow and heal so that all beings may thrive. HealTree offers a safe, accepting place for humans to explore their inner worlds. People, like trees, are incredibly resilient. HealTree provides the space for individuals to grow strong roots so they may learn to weather any storm life sends their way.”