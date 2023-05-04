I know you won’t be surprised when I say that I am a big fan of running. It’s a great way to keep moving, whether you like to run outside, on a treadmill or even on an indoor track. You’re giving yourself an amazing gift that will have lasting benefits for your lifetime. The benefits range from lessening stress and weight loss to building bone density and conditioning your heart and lungs.
But as with any sport or exercise, it can also lead to injury. That’s why we’re going to take a look together at the biggest driver of injuries for runners, so you have the information you or people you care about need to help avoid injuries.
This should make you think: The data from recent research reveals that some 79 percent of runners get injured every year. That’s one heck of a hefty number. So, what’s going on here? Experts say the biggest problem can be summed up in one word: overuse. Simply put, overuse injuries are injuries that will occur over time because of problems that include not doing the proper preparation before and after a run, pushing how fast and how far you are running, not giving your body time to recover between runs and improper form.
Every sport requires preparation, and running is no exception. You need to start with a proper warmup that includes some stretching. This is a key factor in preventing some nasty injuries, such as muscle damage.
It makes sense when you think about it. You need to get the blood flowing to your muscles, and that’s a big part of what happens when you warmup. It also helps your entire body to get ready to run, and that includes helping your body deal with even the smallest details, such as the temperature, whether you are running outdoors or indoors. Don’t take any shortcuts here. It’s a small-time commitment for big benefits.
Once you’ve completed your warmup, you have some important decisions to make. You need to decide on your distance and a speed. And hear me on this: Do not overdo. It doesn’t matter whether you are a new runner or you’ve been running for some time. This is one of the most common mistakes. You are risking all kinds of problems, including shin splints and knee damage. Use common sense here, folks. Build your body capacity. A good, moderate run should last no longer than 45 minutes.
When you’ve completed your run, this is where you need to be prepared, too. What’s your cool down plan? You can’t just stop running. Cooling down controls your blood flow as it safely slows your heart rate. It actually increases your flexibility and at the same time it allows your body to transition from your run which prevents injury.
Another mistake is to run daily. This is an overuse no-no. You need to take at least one full day off for rest each week. This is extremely important for your muscles. They need that time to recover and repair themselves before the next run. Taking a break will also help lower the risk of injury. As you feel your body getting stronger, you are positioning yourself to build your running program, and that’s an important part of proper pacing. Think moderation and planning.
And while you’re making good decisions, a good rule of thumb is to change it up every few runs, or you won’t get the most benefits. While you are at it, you should also change the path you take, so you’re varying the types of surfaces you run on. Different surfaces have different impacts on your body. For example, concrete surfaces can be hard on your body. Add some trails and other softer surfaces. It will help your mechanics and muscle development, which are key factors in avoiding injuries.
I mentioned form earlier, as a central factor. Form matters in more ways than you might think. You might be surprised to learn arm positioning is as important to proper form as your posture and how you hold your shoulders. Your arms should be at a 90-degree angle, with your elbows at your side and your hands at waist level. Your arms should swing forward and back.
Don’t make the common mistake of letting your arms swing across your body. You also need to keep your back straight and your shoulders level. It will help you breathe more efficiently, and it will help you avoid neck, shoulder, and lower back problems.
Let’s be realistic. Despite our best efforts, injuries can happen, but it’s what you do at the first sign of pain that can be instrumental in what comes next. When you experience pain, don’t mess around. Don’t think you’re being strong by trying to push through aches or pains. It doesn’t work that way.
You need to get to a doctor. This minimizes damage and provides a much quicker recovery time. You may require treatment ranging from icing to anti-inflammatory drugs to control the pain and reduce any swelling you may be experiencing. More serious injuries may require more extensive treatments. For most typical overuse injuries, you may be referred to a physical therapist who has experience with sports-related injuries.
Your physical therapist will perform a thorough evaluation, review the information your doctor has provided, and talk to you about what you are experiencing to get a comprehensive view in order to prepare a customized treatment plan based on your specific needs. You may require electric stimulation, ice, and exercises to strengthen and stretch your muscles. You might also benefit from ART — the acronym for active release soft tissue treatments. I have found ART to be very impactful with many of these types of injuries.
And one other aside: Don’t be surprised if your doctor and your physical therapist tell you that you will need to stop running completely for a while. Take it in stride. It’s a short-term disruption that will allow you to keep running in the future.
From our visits here in the Coastal Point, you know that I am always a big advocate for getting moving and staying fit. That said, I want to remind you that it is seriously important that you listen to your body and never, never ignore the warning signs that your body gives you to signal there is a problem.
I want to leave you with this last thought. It’s something I read that I hope you will think about: Runner Kathleen Harris has been quoted as saying, “Don’t fear moving slowly forward... fear standing still.” Just do it right, and you will be able to enjoy running at the pace that works for you.