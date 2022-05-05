I’m seeing a lot of patients who are experiencing serious shoulder pain, and their journey has been educational, as well as painful. My saying “educational” may sound strange to you, but quite a number of them have shared with me that they were surprised to learn of the various potential causes of shoulder pain until their problem occurred and they were talking with their doctor.
Since so many people are being challenged with shoulder pain, we’re going to look together at a few of the most common causes so you can get a sense of what they are, ways they can occur, the symptoms and potential treatments.
Rotator cuff injuries are more common than most people think. Many doctors have found rotator cuff damage to be the leading, most common, source of shoulder pain. You know that I am always telling you to get to a doctor immediately when you have a problem and don’t self-diagnose. Here’s a classic example of why I keep telling you this. Rotator cuff damage left untreated can lead to lifelong discomfort and limitations in movement and your range of motion.
You may remember that the rotator cuff is made up of a group of four muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint. It functions to keep the head of your upper arm bone in the shallow socket of the shoulder. This matters to you because it allows you to lift your arm and move it in a variety of directions, and it is the key to maintaining your shoulder joint’s stability. Because it isn’t the strongest joint, it is vulnerable to injuries.
From dislocated shoulders and jobs requiring repetitive movement to sports involving repeated shoulder movements and falls, there can be quite a number of ways damage can occur to the rotator cuff. One of the other big causes is aging. Rotator cuff injuries range from acute or chronic tears to tendinitis and degeneration, which is when the muscles have worn.
Generally, people who have experienced rotator cuff injuries report serious pain in the arm and shoulder. They also say they will feel a dull ache that seems to hurt deep into the shoulder. Arm weakness is a typical symptom across the variety of rotator cuff injuries as is difficulty moving the shoulder. If you try to lift your arm above your head, a rotator cuff injury can make that a very painful effort. Something as simple as reaching to open a cupboard can be painful.
When your doctor refers you to a physical therapist, your treatment plan will be focused on a combination of specific hands-on treatment, strengthening and stretching exercises that together are effective in building muscle strength and restoring range of motion and function to achieve the best possible outcome based on your particular situation.
Another painful shoulder problem is shoulder impingement, often called shoulder impingement syndrome. Shoulder impingement syndrome occurs when there is impingement of tendons or bursa in the shoulder from bones of the shoulder. That’s a fancy way of saying that your shoulder pain results from a repetitive movement in which rubbing occurs over and over again between your humerus and top outer edge of your shoulder. The repeated rubbing results in swelling and a narrowing of the space, which will wind up irritating your rotator cuff, too, and it leaves you with a good deal of pain and irritation.
This is another problem involving repetitive motion that can come from a job, an overhead motion-involved sport such as tennis, weightlifting, baseball pitching or swimming, or even a hobby such as painting. It can also result from poor posture. And this is another condition where a sudden injury, such as a fall when your arm is outstretched, can result in the problem. Symptoms can develop over weeks and even months.
You might have this condition if you find that you are experiencing pain when you reach over your head, for example, or reach for a back pocket. It can also result in your having pain with the overhead use of your arm. Other symptoms can include tenderness and pain at the front of your shoulder on the side where you are experiencing your pain.
You may also experience pain when lying on the side that involves the problem shoulder. You may also feel pain or a sense of deep achiness at night and that’s not good when you want to sleep. Another potential symptom is significant weakness in your shoulder muscles.
Many doctors feel physical therapy is the most important treatment for shoulder impingement syndrome. If your doctor sends you to see a physical therapist, your treatments may include manual therapy that could involve working on your joints and soft tissue, as well as shoulder stretches, strengthening exercises and range-of-motion exercises.
Your program is typically created to work for you based on your specific needs and other potential issues that need to be taken into account in building a program. Don’t be surprised if you get some homework, too, involving exercises you can do at home. It’s all about increasing your muscle strength and mobility, and addressing your pain.
Shoulder bursitis is another cause of very unpleasant shoulder pain that occurs when excess fluid builds up in a bursa, the cushioning pad that’s located between bones and tissue in your shoulder joint.
Many people with shoulder bursitis also have shoulder tendinitis. Shoulder tendonitis is an inflammation that can occur in your biceps’ tendon or your rotator cuff. Shoulder tendinitis occurs as a result of repetitive use of the shoulder tendons that can be associated with jobs, hobbies, sports, or from a sudden, more serious injury, such as falling on an extended arm.
Both of these conditions cause pain and stiffness, and usually affect your arm mobility. Doctors very often prescribe physical therapy to address them. Your customized treatment plan may include manual techniques, such as joint movements, soft-tissue manipulation and guided stretches. It will likely also include range-of-motion and strengthening exercises to allow you to restore your shoulder movement and mobility without the pain.
Treatment for both of these conditions very often involves a home exercise program and even after your physical therapy sessions have come to an end, these exercises can help you to continue to strengthen your shoulder and maintain mobility.
Yet one more common shoulder problem that can be extremely painful is called frozen shoulder. The shoulder joint includes a sort of casing of connective tissue that is a part of the inner workings of the shoulder that is critical to the multifunctionality that define your shoulder movements. Sometimes, this casing of connective tissue starts to thicken and when it does, it tightens around the shoulder joint.
The result is your movements become increasingly restricted, and you experience pain and stiffness every time you make a movement that involves your shoulders. Also known as adhesive capsulitis, it develops slowly and worsens as time goes on
As it slowly evolves, there are three distinct stages, each of which can last for an extended period of time. Stage 1 is the freezing stage, which is when any movement of your shoulder is painful, and you’ll be extremely aware of the limitations in your range of motion. The second stage is the frozen stage, and this one is tricky. You may think it’s not so bad because the pain often eases up a bit, but then gives way to more stiffness and more difficulty using your shoulder. The final stage is the thawing stage, when you will likely start to see an improvement in your range of motion. It can take as long as three years to reach this point and start to feel some relief. Beginning with the first stage, many people report that the pain becomes more intense at night, and this can mean you will have difficulty sleeping.
Once diagnosed, there are a number of treatments that can be prescribed to help you get better without waiting for two or three years. There is no “one treatment works for everyone” answer. Your doctor will give you a treatment plan based on your specific condition and needs. It is very likely that you will be referred to a physical therapist who will create a treatment plan that could be composed of direct treatment and exercises focused on addressing your range of motion limitations. There will also likely be a home exercise program, which is often an important part of the overall plan to achieve maximum results.
Depending on the severity, you may also be given injections and anti-inflammatory medications. Surgery is typically for people who have not achieved results from the nonsurgical treatments. The good news here is that more than 90 percent of people who are treated get better without surgery.
A last thought for you. I have shared with you before that physical therapists are movement specialists. Some folks might not realize just what that means or why it is critically important. There are several advanced programs and certifications focused on movement that physical therapists like me complete to give every patient the very best possible outcome. If you’re having shoulder pain, don’t wait to get help. As I always tell you, I want the best possible quality of life for you so you can live each day to the fullest.