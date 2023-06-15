Summer is here, and I couldn’t be more excited. There is something about summer on Delmarva. The sights, the sounds and the smells all bring me back to simpler times and memories that remain so special. There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family, and for many of us, it puts a big focus on aquatic sports.
Whether you’re swimming, kayaking or standup paddleboarding, there are plenty of ways to have fun and stay injury-free. As I so often tell you, knowledge is power, so we’re going to look at potential injuries for a few popular aquatic sports, and what you should do when those injuries happen, to help you and yours be prepared for the summer season.
Are you really ready for summer activities? A lot depends on whether you have been keeping active over the cold-weather months. If you haven’t been exercising regularly, one of the most important things you need to do is condition your muscles and pay special attention to conditioning for the muscles that will get the biggest workout in the outdoor sport you spend your time on.
The idea is to improve your strength, flexibility and muscle endurance, while also building your capacity, which is important to supporting injury prevention. There are a number of strength and conditioning exercises that can be done to help reduce the risk of your suffering an injury. But, before you begin any physical activities, always talk to your doctor.
Hear me on this: No exceptions. You can risk all kinds of serious problems by thinking you don’t have to check with your doctor before beginning. If you doctor says it’s OK to get going, and you have any health challenges, ask about a conditioning plan that is designed with your specific needs and health issues in mind. Your doctor may refer you to a physical therapist with specialty training and hands-on experience in sports. A physical therapist with this kind of experience will work with your doctor to prepare a customized plan that’s right for you.
So, what’s your favorite summertime activity? Regardless of age, swimming repeatedly ranks right up at the top for the most popular of summer sports. The most common injury for this popular pastime is swimmer’s shoulder.
Swimmer’s shoulder is a repetitive stress injury involving the irritation and inflammation of the rotator cuff muscles and tendons. It’s often described as an “overuse” injury. The injury can occur from poor mechanics and stroke techniques. It can also result from weakness in the muscles of the upper and lower back or the abdominal muscles. Poor mechanics and technique can place irregular stress on the structure of the shoulder. Weak muscles mean poor performance and endurance, which leads to poor mechanics and technique.
In the early stages of swimmer’s shoulder, when the muscles are tender and inflamed, the common term for the problem is rotator cuff tendonitis. Without treatment, the condition can get worse, causing the muscle and tendon fibers to begin breaking down and scar tissue to form. Eventually, it can lead to a tear in the rotator cuff tendons.
Swimmer’s shoulder can happen to competitive swimmers, as well as recreational swimmers. So, as with any potential health problem, it’s important to pay attention to what your body is telling you.
Early signs of swimmer’s shoulder involve pain in the front or back of the shoulder. It will be especially noticeable when you raise your arm over your head. The pain will increase the more you swim. If you find yourself slouching forward when you are sitting down, or if you notice a decrease in range of motion and strength compared to your other shoulder, there’s a pretty strong likelihood you are suffering from swimmer’s shoulder.
If you’re one of the many people enjoying standup paddling or kayaking, you’re not only getting to have lots of fun but you’re also getting a good cardio workout. Like every sport, there are a few common injuries you should understand. They include dislocated shoulders and tendinitis.
Dislocated shoulders are a common injury. We’ve talked before about how our shoulders are structurally held together by cartilage and a number of tendons. When your elbow is raised above your shoulder, even a small amount of backward pressure can stretch ligaments and pull the ball of your humerus — which is the long bone in your upper arm — out of where it rests in your scapula (shoulder blade). You will know it when it happens, because your dislocated shoulder will droop and the humerus ball will stick out. You will not be able to ignore the discomfort, which is often very intense pain.
Keep in mind your paddling is a repetitive motion. It involves the repetitive contraction of your forearm muscles. This can result in the tendons becoming inflamed. And if you are one of the folks who have a particularly tight grip on the paddle, that’s another way to bring on tendonitis. Tendonitis often occurs early in the season, and particularly if you have not kept up on strengthening your forearm muscles, because they are not strong enough and aren’t used to paddling.
Another type of rotator cuff injury that can occur with any of these sports has an unusual name, and it isn’t a very pleasant injury to deal with either. Shoulder impingement is a problem that occurs when the rotator cuff either catches or rubs on the shoulder bones. It causes the injury that results in swelling in the tendons, which gives you pretty nasty ongoing pain. Shoulder impingement is a potential cause of a tear in the rotator cuff, and those are not pleasant.
Do you see the common theme here? While there can be other injuries, such as a sprain or lacerations, we’ve been talking about shoulder-related injuries because these are the most common injuries to occur in many aquatic sports, and you need to act when an injury happens.
Don’t ignore your problem. As soon as the pain occurs, you should see a physician to get a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. It’s very likely that your treatment plan will involve a combination of medication and physical therapy. To begin, there’s a good chance your doctor will prescribe an anti-inflammatory medication to start your treatment, to ease the pain and reduce inflammation. If the pain is particularly severe, you may be given a cortisone injection to reduce the pain and inflammation.
Physical therapy will begin with a thorough evaluation to create an individualized rehabilitation plan to restore normal strength. A supervised program may involve a combination of specific stretching and strengthening exercises, and hands-on therapy. I typically include the Active Release Technique (ART) because it is so effective in treating injuries involving muscles and tendons. It is a customized, hands-on treatment protocol that targets the injured area with precision to restore normal tension and motion while promoting healing.
I’m betting the biggest question you still have is how to prevent these injuries from occurring in the first place. There are a few steps you can take that will go a long way toward injury prevention.
You need to have a stretching routine, and you must always do warm-up and cool-down exercises with each of these sports. It’s also very important that you build your core strength, as that will help with the forces that impact your body. Don’t neglect your upper-body strength, either. And really do your homework when it comes to proper technique. Poor techniques, whether the swimmers’ stroke or the stand-up paddleboarders’ paddle stroke, will very often lead to injuries.
In leaving you, there’s a quote that seems so simple, but says a lot. Someone once said, “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.” We’ll keep talking and working together to make it a memorable and injury-free summer.
Bob Cairo is a licensed physical therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy. He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.