Are you a fan? I know so many people on Delmarva are playing pickleball, and that’s a trend that you’ll find across the country.
If you haven’t played, pickleball is sort of a cross between tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It’s played on a court with a hard plastic ball and paddles that are rather similar to the ones you see people using when they play table tennis.
The good news is there’s a lot to like about pickleball, and that’s probably why it continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports around. It’s not too hard to learn, and it’s a great way to get to know people. It’s also a wonderful form of low-impact exercise, and that is something that those of us of a certain age can really appreciate.
The bad news is physical therapists like me are seeing a growing number of patients who have gotten injured. Experts say that what many people tend to forget is that pickleball carries the same kind of risks as any sport, so you have to keep in mind that there is a risk of getting injured. Some 50 percent of injuries reportedly occur during the first year of play, but do the math here: That leaves another 50 percent, so it’s not a concern limited to beginners.
There are a variety of injuries that are occurring, including minor sprains and strains, and more serious injuries, such as ligament and tendon injuries and even fractures. One of the more typical injuries are ankle sprains. These often heal relatively easily with the right care and rehabilitation.
Another common injury is Achilles tendonitis. This injury often occurs in the large tendon that is located in the back of your lower leg. When it becomes inflamed and irritated, it’s called Achilles tendonitis. And keep in mind that a tear is a whole different situation, because tendons don’t repair themselves.
You should also know that a type of tendonitis can occur in the shoulder. Rotator cuff tendonitis is also known as shoulder impingement. This can occur when the rotator cuff tendons are compressed against the shoulder blade. And for you folks who are playing really often, you want to watch out for this, because this is often an overuse injury. Swelling and tenderness typically occurs in the front of the shoulder.
With this kind of injury, you will probably find that you’re feeling pain when you try to raise the impacted arm. This injury also involves a loss of range of motion and strength. Unfortunately, it will likely take its toll on trying to do everyday activities.
Wrist fractures are also pretty common, but too many people don’t realize the extent of their injury and think they can just shake it off. Not so. A good rule of thumb is if a day goes by and you are still feeling pain, you need to see a medical professional. The last thing you want is to have complications that can lead to longer-lasting issues.
Other typical injuries from playing pickleball include knee sprains, quad and hamstring strains, heel bruises, plantar fasciitis, back injuries, elbow injuries and concussions that can occur when you fall.
Let’s face it — nobody wants to get hurt, so keep in mind the old saying that the best offense is a good defense. You want to take the right steps to avoid injury, and there are several ways you can work at trying to protect yourself.
One of the key preventative measures is doing warm-ups. They are crucial to getting your body ready to play. Warm-ups bring your body temperature up. When your body temperature is raised, it will increase your ability to perform stretching exercises. You should never engage in any sports without warm-ups. Keep in mind that the warm-up period should be approximately 5 to 10 minutes.
You can use any of a number of approaches to warming up for pickleball. You can get on a treadmill, use an exercise bike or go for a regular bike ride. You can even do a fast walk or take a short jog if that is appropriate for you.
Once you’ve gotten your body temperature up (which means your heart rate has increased, too), it’s time for the next step. Stretching is another essential part of preparing to play. It increases your flexibility, and it’s a very important way to lessen your chance of suffering an injury. You get an added benefit out of this, because it also helps you play better.
You’ll notice I haven’t recommended a specific warm-up or stretching plan. There’s a big reason for that. Every one of you has your own health history. What works for one person won’t necessarily work for another. As I often tell you, when we work with patients, we’re looking at an individualized plan to meet your specific needs.
Since you should always talk to your doctor before starting any sport, it’s also important to ask about how you can prepare with the right warm-ups and exercises that take into account your medical history. You can also talk to a physical therapist who has the training to give you the input you need. What’s terrific about this kind of personalized advice is that it not only prepares you for your sport but helps you reduce the risk of injury.
Equipment is an important part of injury prevention. It starts with the right shoe, and that makes sense when you think about the impact this sport has on your feet and ankles. You definitely want to look at a shoe that gives you plenty of stability on the outside of your ankle, whether you are playing indoors or outdoors, and whether you have or have not had a previous problem with ankle sprains. Go to a shoe store and talk to the folks there to get good advice.
I can tell you that knowledgeable people often recommend that you choose tennis shoes or court shoes to play pickleball. At a minimum, remember that you need shoes that are comfortable and at the same time provide you with the right ankle support. You might also want to consider a shoe insert that protects your heels, to avoid blistering and give the heels the additional support they need. And don’t think you can wear those shoes until they fall apart. The standard is replacing those shoes every three or four months.
When you think about pickleball, you might not think about your eyes, but eye protection is important. The ball you’re going to play with is a hard polymer, and it can move at a high rate of speed. This is particularly important If you wear glasses. Sports equipment departments or stores that specialize in selling sports equipment can advise you.
If you do get injured, stop playing — and whatever you do, don’t wait to see your doctor. Follow the same approach I share with you all the time: Before you go, write down what happened when you were injured. Tell your doctor if you have had previous problems or injuries that might have contributed to this injury.
Have you had any new or growing health issues beyond the injury you’re now dealing with? Tell your doctor about it, because sometimes the cause of an injury can relate to a previous condition and you don’t want to leave out what could be extremely important. Did you do warm-up and stretching before you began to play like you’re supposed to? Share that information, too. If you didn’t, tell your doctor. As always, don’t forget to tell your doctor about all your medications and any supplements, including vitamins that you are taking as well.
Expect that your doctor will conduct a thorough exam and may order additional tests, depending on the kind of injury. There’s a good chance you will be referred to a physical therapist, because many of the injuries associated with sports like these require physical therapy to help you achieve your best possible outcome. Doctors may recommend that you see a physical therapist trained in sports rehabilitation, because that experience offers an important benefit in getting the treatment you need for sports-related injuries.
Your physician and your physical therapist will share information as you move through the customized treatment program that has been prepared to address your specific needs. Remember to stick to the game plan for your recovery and know that your physical therapist will give you the go-ahead when you can safely begin to play pickleball again.
If you have been considering playing pickleball or you’re thinking about taking up pickleball, I am all for it — as long as you talk to your doctor before you begin. I’m always a fan of keeping fit, and this is one sport that you can play year-round, because there are indoor, as well as outdoor, courts. Fun, new friendships and fitness are a winning combination, and that is all about the quality of your life.