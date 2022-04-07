It’s a mouthful alright, but it can be very painful and have a serious impact on how you live your life. Peripheral neuropathy is a frustrating and unpleasant problem that is pretty common. Right now, 20 million people in the U.S. are dealing with the challenges that come with it. That’s why we’re going to take a look at peripheral neuropathy together so you can understand what it means, how it can occur and how physical therapy may be able to help you or someone you care about.
Peripheral neuropathy is an ailment involving your peripheral nerves. Those are the nerves that are in your extremities, such as your arms, hands and feet. Their job is to send signals to your brain about any physical sensations you are having in your extremities. When the peripheral nerves aren’t working right because they’ve been damaged — or, in the worst case, destroyed — that’s when peripheral neuropathy occurs.
This means your nerves aren’t functioning correctly. They might send a signal saying you’re experiencing pain when there really isn’t anything causing pain. It could also mean that your nerves don’t send a pain signal to the brain when you are in pain, or something is hurting you that normally would result in the nerves sending a pain signal.
Another simple example is that your hands or feet are extremely cold, but your nerves don’t send that signal to your brain, and that can spell trouble, too. It can also result in limitations to your activities and disrupt your sense of balance and coordination.
There are many causes of peripheral neuropathy. Diabetes is ranked at the top of the list of causes, but some of the other typical causes include injures from a fall, from a sports or hobby activity, a car accident, disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, shingles, Lyme disease, smoking, blood clots, kidney or liver disorders, and repetitive stress injuries.
Some of the most common symptoms that people suffering with peripheral neuropathy describe are sharp or stabbing pain, burning, throbbing, that pins-and-needles kind of feeling, numbness and weakness.
One thing I want you to keep in mind is that some peripheral neuropathies can come on over a period of months or even years. Some will develop very quickly and get worse from there. There are variables because how it starts, and how it progresses really depends on what nerve or nerves are damaged and what is behind that damage.
So, what’s first? You know the answer. You need a proper diagnosis, so get to a doctor. Before you go, write down when the problem started. Was it sudden or did you notice a problem developing over time? Did an injury occur? What were you doing when you started having a problem? Tell the doctor what the problem feels like and any other details that can help your doctor get a full picture.
Make sure you tell your doctor about every medication you are taking, including the dosage and how often you take it, and include any vitamins and other supplements. If you’re seeing any other doctors, share that information, too, and explain what the reason is for seeing that other doctor or doctors.
You need to also be sure to tell the doctor about any other health problems you have if the doctor isn’t aware and if there are any changes in how you are feeling. Expect that your doctor will examine you and may require some tests before giving you a diagnosis.
It’s important to keep in mind that some types of peripheral neuropathy can be treated more easily than others. Your doctor is going to be looking at a treatment plan to help try to control it, help with the symptoms and try to prevent any further damage from occurring. Your treatment plan is something you want to discuss with your doctor, because as I always tell you, you have to be an informed consumer. Don’t hesitate to ask questions and tell the doctor if there is anything that is confusing or that you don’t understand.
For some types of peripheral neuropathy, physical therapy can be helpful. When your doctor refers you to a physical therapist, you can expect that your physical therapist will work in partnership with your doctor to achieve the best possible outcome. On your first visit, you can expect your physical therapist will spend some time talking to you and then will conduct an examination. Your physical therapist will then create a treatment plan that is designed to help you with your specific issues.
For some cases of peripheral neuropathy, physical therapy can reduce the symptoms and also reduce the impact of those symptoms on your movements, your balance and your activities. It could mean a noticeable improvement in your quality of life.
Your physical therapist will create a plan that may include a variety of hands-on treatments, combined with an exercise program that is designed to increase your strength, improve your balance and coordination, and your range of motion. In the process, it may also help reduce your pain.
There’s a job for you, too. Here at Tidewater, I’ve shared with you how we really focus on our partnership with you because we have to work together, and that means discussions, sharing and homework. Having a successful program means combining the work we do together during our visits with the work that needs to be done at home.
Physical therapists like me will likely give you exercises to do at home to help build your muscle strength and, in some cases, help improve your balance and coordination. But depending on your situation, you may have to do work on changes to your lifestyle. Working on maintaining a healthy weight is important. If you’re a smoker, it’s time to stop.
I want to leave you with this thought: I get that it’s hard to lose weight. Quitting smoking is no easy job, either. And sometimes, doing exercises isn’t what you really want to do. But the reality is we’re talking about what needs to happen to give you the best outcome and that has a direct impact on the quality of your life.
Living with pain and mobility issues isn’t easy for anyone. I understand that it is hard, and that’s why I am so focused on working with you to improve the situation. That’s also why I want you to understand your efforts count, too. Don’t you think it’s worth it to make every day a better one? I am rooting for you!
Bob Cairo is a licensed physical therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy. He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.