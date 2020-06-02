Jeffrey Boxer, MD, FAAP, is a pediatric physician with Beacon Pediatrics, affiliate and is a member of Beebe Medical Staff. He earned his medical degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He started his medical career training to become a family medicine physician in Wilmington, Del., however during a pediatric rotation he decided to become a pediatrician instead. He spent three more years in Wilmington completing a pediatric residency. He went on to practice pediatrics for 37 years and served as chief of Pediatrics at Monadnock Community Hospital for most of those years before moving back to Delaware to practice at Beacon Pediatrics, Rehoboth Beach. To learn more about Beacon Pediatrics or to make an appointment, call (302) 645-8212.