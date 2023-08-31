By Bob Cairo
Special to the Coastal Point
Headaches can be devastating. They can make it difficult to get out of bed and do the smallest tasks. Those of you who struggle with headaches understand the mental and physical toll headaches can take.
We’ve talked here in Coastal Point about headaches before, but I am seeing so many patients looking for help with headaches that it’s a good time to take another look at the problem. I want to be sure you or someone you care about have the information you need about this painful problem.
Let’s start with the basics.
If you’re struggling with headaches, you’re not alone. More than 45 million Americans suffer from recurring, chronic headaches every year, according to the National Headache Foundation. That’s a pretty hefty number. When you break down the data it reveals that equals about 50 percent of all adults are sufferers. The data also shows women are affected slightly more often than men. It can also be a problem for teenagers.
There are literally more than 100 different types of headaches, but the most common is a tension headache. And one interesting bit of data that has emerged from research shows that tension headaches tend to run in families. The reality is many of us will experience a tension headache every once in a while. However, it’s a different story for a lot of folks, who are faced with chronic, daily tension headaches, and they can be devastating.
Generally, people find that their tension headache starts to come on during the day. When the tension headache continues into the evening, it usually gets worse, with a level of pain that varies from mild to severe. Those people who have more frequent tension headaches tend to experience more severe pain.
The symptoms often begin with pain that can spread from the head, scalp or neck, and is often associated with muscle tightness in these areas. The symptoms usually begin in the top part of the neck, radiate up into the head, and wrap around to the temple and eye area. Many people experiencing these headaches report that they feel like they have a tight band around their head. Unfortunately, most people agree that when they experience a tension headache, they are experiencing an ongoing constant, pressure-like pain.
There are a number of common causes of tension headaches. They include chronic stress, poor sitting posture, prolonged sitting at a computer, a sedentary desk job, and even from their behavior while driving. It makes sense when you realize these common causes all involve disruption of the proper muscle function in the head and neck. They involve muscle length restrictions, which means the muscles in the head and neck contract and that results in the tension headache.
So, what do you do? You have to start at the beginning. There is no one answer for every individual so the critical first step is finding out what is causing your headaches. You don’t want to let this be an ongoing problem and ignore why your headaches keep happening. There can be very serious underlying causes for your headache, and that is why it is important to act when you experience a headache that keeps coming back or won’t go away. You know what you need to do. You need to see a doctor immediately and get a proper diagnosis.
When you go to the doctor, you can expect to be asked a series of questions so that your medical professional understands your history. It’s a good idea to have written down information you need to remember to share with your doctor. Write down information such as how long the headaches have been going on, when did you first notice the headaches, what were you doing when you first noticed them, what do they feel like, and any other information you think is relevant.
As I always advise you, you need to bring your list of medications and any supplements you are taking. Also remember to tell your doctor if you have had an injury, any change in medications from other medical professionals, a change of diet or lifestyle changes. Anything you can do to provide strong background information will be helpful. Your doctor may perform a physical exam and may also order some blood work or other tests to rule out other potential underlying problems. Some doctors prefer to order a CT scan or MRI.
Once your medical professional has determined that you suffer from tension headaches, your doctor will likely talk with you about a plan to deal with your headaches that may include a prescription for physical therapy.
When you meet with your physical therapist, your doctor will have likely shared your records information as a basis from which to work to address both the immediate problem and provide an approach for the long term. Talk to your physical therapist about your feelings and concerns. You know I am a big fan of working together as a team. Communicating is very important so you can share your sensitivities and establish a foundation to build your relationship as you work together for the best possible outcome.
The immediate treatment approach may include a program designed to restore contracted muscles to their normal length, strengthening them to allow continued proper function, mobilizing stiffened spinal joints caused by your contracting muscles, and improving posture to stop the headache cycle.
It is also likely that an overall treatment plan will be built focusing on your specific issues and overall health profile that will allow for strengthening and building endurance. It may also include exercises to complete a multi-pronged treatment approach. As your treatment progresses, don’t be surprised if your physical therapist provides you with a treatment plan for a home program to help you stay headache free in the long term.
I saw a quote recently that really struck me. A headache sufferer wrote, “I’ve lived so long with headache pain that I’m not sure who I am without it.” Don’t let that be you. Don’t wait to get help. Listen to your body, and see your doctor right away.
Bob Cairo is a licensed physical therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy. He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.