It’s 2021, and life is, shall we say, busy? Hectic? Fast? Time-consuming? Stressful? All of the above, if you ask me! And we all know (at least I hope by now you know), now more than ever, that exercise is an important part of living a healthy life.
To list all of the benefits of exercise would take hours, so just to name a few important ones: it aids in weight loss, lean muscle gain, reduced stress and balanced blood sugars. But in today’s busy life, how do we find the time to exercise enough to have all the benefits we hear about?
Well, despite what you may think, or have heard, etc., you really only need 30 minutes of consistent exercise activity a day in order to reap the rewards of physical activity, and you don’t need a ton of equipment — just one set of dumbbells.
As a father of three young children and a business owner, even though I own a fitness facility, I don’t exactly have all the time in the world. I run into the same issues with finding the time to work out. However, I know the importance of exercise (especially the mental benefits for me) and schedule movement in every day.
When I don’t have a lot of time, my go-to protocol is what’s called an EMOM, or “every minute on the minute.” It’s fast, it’s efficient, and the intensity level can be increased or decreased based on your current level of fitness, your exercise selection, amount of weight used, rep scheme and other factors. Here’s how it works:
- Select 4 exercises. For this example, we will use a push-up, bodyweight squat, bent-over row and alternating reverse lunges (less stress on the knee).
- Set a timer on your phone for exactly 30 minutes.
- Warm up — Complete two rounds each of Jumping Jacks for 30 seconds, Windmills for 30 seconds (old-school), squat touchdowns for 30 seconds, planks for 30 seconds and glute bridge for 30 seconds.
- Once the warm-up is complete, at the top of every minute, complete 10 reps of each exercise. Example (because I know this can be confusing): The clock strikes 25 minutes, start push-ups. It might take you 23 seconds to do 10. Whatever is left within that minute, chill. The clock strikes 24, gimme my squats! Rest. At 23, rows… 22, lunges. After your lunges, you take a full 60-second rest round. Complete five rounds. With this workout, in 30 minutes you’ve gotten a killer full-body workout.
So again, I know we’re all strapped for time but you’ve definitely got 30 minutes a day for your health! You can actually work power, maximal strength, hypertrophy and conditioning with this protocol. To find out more and to find out how, give us a call to schedule your complimentary consult.