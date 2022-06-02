You may have heard of “superfoods” in magazine articles, handouts from your doctor when he or she is recommending some dietary tweaks for the goal of improving your health, or maybe even online when researching how to begin eating healthier.
Superfoods are exactly what they sound like: foods that contribute to our super self when consumed on a regular basis. While superfoods are not technically recognized as a nutritional category of foods, its title signifies a collection of whole, natural, unprocessed foods that have a mega-boost of nutritional-armor bang for our bodies that can influence a range of health benefits.
You may have heard the phrase “Food is medicinal,” right? Read on.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, superfoods help promote health by improving immune function, assisting in the prevention of diseases and decreasing chances of developing diseases.
Other benefits of consuming superfoods can include healthy heart function, stronger immunity, cancer prevention, reduced inflammation, improved energy and vitality, lowering cholesterol levels and improving general wellbeing. Other positive benefits include decreased “brain fog,” improved mental focus, the release of excess pounds of bodyfat, decreased cravings for sugar/salt and a boost of inspiration about how real food makes us feel.
Let’s face it, we all can use some inspiration for making choices to eat better and take better care of ourselves so that we can live an abundant life! This is rather challenging, however, in a society where ultra-processed foods are in our faces and begging for impulsive attention.
Superfoods are rich in antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, fiber, flavonoids and healthy fats. Basically, they represent ideas for putting very high-quality fuel in your body-engine that supports you in the life you desire for yourself. We need energy to do our thing, right? That means we need high-quality fuel.
It’s time to block out the anti-health processed food revolution and zero in on these superfoods! Timing is excellent as the local farmers’ markets and organic farms re-open for the summer season. Here are some popular superfood items. (This is a simplified list, and there are many more that can be found online.)
- Avocado
- Berries
- Dark, leafy greens
- Apples
- Cinnamon
- Chia seeds
- Broccoli
- Tomatoes
- Garlic
- Ginger
- Lemons
- Green tea
- Lentils
- Pumpkin
- Salmon
- Yogurt and kefir
- Dark chocolate (whaaaat?)
- Eggs
- Sweet potatoes
- Oats
- Walnuts.
Grab a basket and head to your local farmer’s market, friends! Stock up, load up, get washing, prepping and ready to power up from the inside out with superfoods that you like, and consider trying a few new ones. Make it fun and, most importantly, be present with the burst of natural flavors and goodness from nature’s local bounty. Bite into a ripe, juicy, locally picked strawberry and bask in the natural sweetness.
Compare that to biting into a trans-fat-refined sugar-drenched doughnut, which does not make the superfoods list! There is pleasure in both, I get it. But the important thing to remember is that the strawberry is packed with vitamins, fiber and goodness that support your health, whereas that doughnut does not support our health, and is best delegated for occasional, planned splurges that do not derail us from over consumption.
Sound like a plan? Let’s get shopping for some superfoods, friends!