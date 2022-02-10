Now, before I go into this, I must admit that I personally love cardio, simply for the endorphin release, and I find it challenging — and I think you all know I love a good challenge.
However, some people hate cardio but think they need it in order to lose body fat. Nope — not true. Cardiovascular training has a plethora of health benefits but it’s not a necessity for body-fat loss. Here are a few things that you can focus on to lose body-fat, without having to spend an hour on the treadmill. (Disclaimer: Cardio is a huge health benefit and should be incorporated in some capacity in any program.)
(1) Strength training — Lean muscle tissue is slightly more metabolic then adipose (fat) tissue. Meaning, the more lean muscle you have, the higher your resting metabolic rate will be; plus it aids in controlling blood sugars and fighting off metabolic syndromes such as diabetes because of its use of glucose as energy during exercise.
(2) Calorie deficit — This is just an absolute essential, and while it is not easy (which is why you need a coach like me), it is the single most important thing when it comes to weight/fat loss. You can work out all you want, but if you don’t have a calorie deficit, you’re spinning your tires, folks
(3) Eating enough protein — There are a couple of reasons for this. Proteins are amino acids, which is essentially what the human body is made up of (other than water). Every cell in the human body is made of this substance. You need protein to rebuild, repair and make new tissues. In reality, when you strength-train (correctly) you’re breaking muscle down, causing micro-tears, and it’s’ what you do afterward (consuming protein and recovering — more on that in a minute) that builds the muscles back. Protein is particularly important for growth and development for children, teens and women who are pregnant.
(4) Increase your overall activity — This is called NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenics). In terms of total daily caloric burn, this is how the ratio goes your resting metabolic rate accounts for 60 to 80 percent (a good reason to put on some lean muscle to increase the calories burned). TEF, or the thermo effect of food, (chewing, digesting) is about 10 percent, and then the rest is based of of your daily activity or exercise.
Now, in reality, the average person can only sustain a hard workout for about an hour, burning maybe 400 calories. (Sorry, folks, those watches are wrong.) This means that you need to move your body more throughout the day outside of this. Take the stairs, walk to the store, shovel your own driveway, take breaks from that desk, stop watching so much TV and move your body more!
(5) Rest and recover — Now this one can get deep, but the long and short of it is that almost all recovery (mental and physical) comes when we are sleep. I read a recent study from the ISSA that stated that those who get less than 7 hours of sleep at night are 30 percetn more likely to develop some form of dementia throughout their lifetime. Hormonal responses and muscle recovery also happen during sleep, and meditation helps reduce cortisol levels, reduce stress and just makes all of life’s problems more manageable.
(6) Patience and consistency — I preach this all the time (here, on TV, to my clients, to everyone). You must have patience, and you must be consistent. One month, two months, even three months of starting a program may not yield the results you’re looking for. It must be a decision that you make for the long run. If you’re 20 to 30 pounds overweight, I guarantee that it didnt happen in three months. It happened over a long period of time. However, what I can also guarantee is that if you start today, it won’t take you as long to lose it as it did to put it on.
If anyone has any questions, or would like to be coached on all these things, I’ve got some openings.