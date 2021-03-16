Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Tarek Waked, M.D., board-certified general and bariatric surgeon, will lead the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery.
He will see patients at the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery, located at the Georgetown Health Campus at 21635 Biden Avenue, Suite 203, Georgetown. He will perform bariatric and general surgery. To make an appointment, call (302) 260-7360.
“Dr. Waked is a proven general surgeon with expertise in bariatric procedures and will be an asset to the Beebe team,” said Dr. David A. Tam, M.D., MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Adding experts in their field to Beebe’s already exemplary Medical Staff is how we will continue expanding access to primary and specialty care to our community.”
Waked, FACS, FASMBS, has performed more than 2,000 successful bariatric surgeries during his career, and he is an expert in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and biliary-pancreatic diversion with duodenal switch procedures. He also performs revisional surgeries for sleeves and bypass, as well as general surgery, such minimally invasive colon surgery, hernia surgery, gallbladder surgery and anti-reflux surgery.
Joining Waked at the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery is Kimberly Hyatt, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian specializing in obesity-related care. Hyatt will serve as the program manager and dietitian.
Hyatt earned bachelor degrees in dietetics and psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Pa., in 2007. She is scheduled to complete her master’s degree in public health through University of Massachusetts Amherst. Her thesis is focused on the relationship between genetic-environmental factors and obesity. She has worked extensively in acute care, critical care and community nutrition. Her last five years have been focused on obesity medicine.
“Dr. Waked is well-known in Sussex County as a leading surgeon. We are excited to have him bring his reputation and skill set to our community,” said Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group. “Beebe Medical Group is committed to expanding our access and adding medical providers to meet the needs of the community. Please welcome Dr. Waked and Kim to the Beebe team.”
Waked completed his residency in general surgery at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Virginia. During his years of training, Waked received multiple awards for his skills and knowledge in surgery. Following his training in general surgery, Waked joined the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery.
Waked is an active member of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Society of American Gastrointestinal & Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and American Society of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). In addition, he is a member of the national Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) and has received multiple times the Top Doctor award in Delaware.
“I’m honored and excited to join Beebe Healthcare. Our goal is to provide comprehensive weight loss surgery care tailored to each individual patient’s needs,” Waked said. “We want people to feel that they are treated by a compassionate team that understands their lifelong struggle with weight and its related diseases.”
For more information, beebehealthcare.org/services/surgery/bariatric-surgery.